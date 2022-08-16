Aave price analysis: Bullish trend to continue as AAVE prices touch $109.30

Aave price analysis reveals that the market is currently in a bullish trend. The immediate resistance for AAVE is present at $110.13. If the price breaks above this level, it may continue to rise towards the $111 level. On the other hand, if the price fails to break above $110.13, it may retrace towards $105.55. AAVE price analysis is bullish today as the market continues to rise.

AAVE/USD pair is currently trading at $109.30 and is up by over3.33 percent in the past 24 hours. The market has been on a strong uptrend since yesterday as it surged from $105 to its current price. The market is expected to continue this upward trend as the market cap for AAVE stands at $1.5 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume is at $202 million.

Aave price analysis for 1-day: AAVE/USD price continues to move higher

The daily Aave price analysis reveals that the market has seen some consolidation in the past week as prices have been fluctuating between $100 and $109 levels, however, the market has now surged above the $110 mark and is trading at $ 109.30. The market is expected to continue this upward trend as there are no major resistances present till $114. The nearest support present for the market is $105.55.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The volatility in the one-day price chart is low as the upper Bollinger Band is at $109.67 and the lower Bollinger Band is at $106.33. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 59.47, which indicates that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. The AAVE/USD is bullish as the MACD line is currently above the signal line, and a crossover is about to occur. This indicates that the market may see some consolidation in the short term.

Aave price analysis on a 4-hour price chart: AAVE faces rejection at $110.13

The four-hour Aave price analysis shows that the market has been on a strong uptrend for the last 4-hours as AAVE/USD is seen trading inside an ascending channel. The market made an attempt to break out of this channel a few hours ago but was rejected at $110.13. The market may now retrace towards the support line of the ascending channel, which is currently at $105.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The market is expected to continue this upward trend as the RSI is currently above 60 levels and is rising. The MACD line is currently above the signal line, indicating that the market is bullish in the short term. The market may see some consolidation in the near term as its upper Bollinger and lower Bollinger bands are moving closer to each other.

Aave price analysis conclusion

The overall Aave price analysis is bullish as the market continues to move higher. The market may face some consolidation in the short term, but the overall trend is bullish. The technical indicators on the 4-hour and 1-day charts are currently giving bullish signals which support the Aave price analysis. Investors are advised to buy the dips as the market is expected to continue its upward trend.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.