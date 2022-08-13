Aave price analysis: AAVE increases value by 1.75% after bullish movement

Aave price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency following a solid positive movement where significant increments in the price of the cryptocurrency have been observed. For example, the cost of AAVE/USD had crossed the $114 mark and reached $115 on August 12, 2022, before crashing to $110.5, which further devalued the price.

On August 13, 2022, AAVE regained positive momentum and attained some of its lost value. Gradually increasing, the price reached $110.5, which is the current trading price for AAVE. Aave has been up 2.16% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $284,635,260. AAVE currently ranks at #41 with a live market cap of $1,554,706,822.

ITB Widget Example

AAVE/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

Aave price analysis has revealed the market volatility following a significant upward trend, making the cryptocurrency’s price more exposed to experiencing variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $117.9, serving as AAVE’s strongest resistance. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $101, representing AAVE’s strongest support.

The AAVE/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish market trend. The market has seen a strong bearish movement in the last few hours with minor fluctuations towards the bullish zone. However, the market seems downright bearish now and will likely continue its activity. In addition, the price seems to move in a downward direction, indicating decreasing behavior.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55, and this value indicates a stable cryptocurrency. However, the RSI path appears to follow a slightly downwards direction, which shows that the cryptocurrency shows signs of further decrease. The RSI score decreasing is a sign that the selling activity is dominant in the market.

Aave price analysis for 1-day

Aave price analysis shows market volatility following an increasing trend, showing significant signs of falling on the versatile side, as the cryptocurrency shows potential for volatile change. Therefore, the Aave prices subject to fluctuations will be more likely to experience volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band exists at $115.3, which acts as the strongest resistance for AAVE. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $82.2, representing the strongest support for AAVE.

The AAVE/USD price crosses over the Moving Average curve, indicating a bullish trend. The market remains bullish, with increasing volatility showing further room for positive movement; moreover, the market is more susceptible to change now. We can observe the AAVE/USD price path following an upwards direction towards the resistance. The two might soon meet and cause a breakout in the market, leading to a reversal.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Aave price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61, meaning that the cryptocurrency shows some inflation. The cryptocurrency currently falls above the upper neutral region. The RSI follows a downward movement that reflects a decreasing market trend and activity towards further value decrease.

Aave Price Analysis Conclusion

Aave price analysis concludes that the cryptocurrency follows a complete positive trend. The price reached $115 on August 12, 2022; however, the price has been struggling at the $110.5 mark now. The current price of Aave is $110.5. The cryptocurrency is showing signs of increments.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.