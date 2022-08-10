Aave price analysis: AAVE/USD shows bullish strength as price rises to $109.99

Aave price analysis reveals that the price is up again today as bullish momentum continues to inflate the market. The AAVE/USD has increased by 12.02 percent since yesterday, with the market rising from $105 to its current value of $109.99. The price is currently facing resistance at the $113.50 level, with the bulls struggling to break above this level. However, the market has found support at the $97.91level, with the bulls managing to push the price back up after it dipped below this level.

The digital asset is now trading above the $109 level, with the bulls looking to continue pushing the price higher in the near term. The 24-hour trading volume for the asset is $508 million, and the market has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart: Price levels up to $109.99, bulls manage to penetrate

The Daily chart for Aave price analysis reveals that the market has been on a strong uptrend for the last 24 hours. The market hit a high of $113.50 earlier today before facing some selling pressure that pushed the price down to its current level. The bulls have managed to push the price back up above the $97.91 level, with the market now trading close to its all-time high of $109.99.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The 50 SMA is currently providing support for the market at the $105.85 level, while the 200 SMA is located at the $101.50 level. The market looks set to continue its upward trend in the near term as long as the bulls can keep the price above these key moving averages. The MACD indicator is currently in bullish territory, with the MACD line trading above the signal line. The RSI indicator is also in bullish territory, with the RSI currently trading at 62.50.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price analysis: AAVE price support is present at $97.91

Aave price analysis reveals that the market is trading in an uptrend, with the bulls managing to push the price higher after each dip. The coin has been trading between the $109.99 and $113.50 levels, with the bulls failing to break above the $113.50 level. The market has found some support at the $97.91 level, with this level currently acting as strong support for the market.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The 20 SMA and 200 SMA are both providing support for the market at the $98.71 and $101.50 levels respectively. The MACD indicator is bullish as the AAVE/USD price trades above the signal line. The RSI indicator is currently trading above the 50 level, which indicates that the market is in bullish territory.

Aave price analysis conclusion

To, Conclude, Aave price analysis is up today as the bull’s management pushed the market higher in spite of some selling pressure at higher levels. The market is looking to retest the $113.50 resistance level in the near term, but the bulls will need to gather more strength in order to break above this level. The Aave price is up today as the bull’s management pushed the market higher in spite of some selling pressure at higher levels the market is looking to retest the $109 mark.

