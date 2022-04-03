TL;DR Breakdown

Aave price analysis is bullish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $252.

The trading value of AAVE is $251 today.

The Aave price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency to be following a solid positive movement where significant increments in the price of the cryptocurrency have been observed. For example, the cost of AAVE/USD had crossed the $255 mark and reached $259 on April 1, 2022; before crashing to $239, the price suffered a flash crash on the same day, which further devalued the price.

On April 3, 2022, AAVE regained positive momentum and attained some of its lost value. Gradually increasing, the price reached $251, which is the current trading price for AAVE. Aave has been up 2.96% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $541,512,349. AAVE currently ranks at #47 with a live market cap of $3,351,341,833.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The Aave price analysis has revealed the market volatility following an increasing trend, making the cryptocurrency’s price more exposed to experiencing variable change on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $254, which serves as the strongest resistance for AAVE. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $205, which represents the strongest support for AAVE.

The AAVE/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish market trend. The market has seen a strong bullish movement in the last few hours with minor fluctuations towards the bearish zone. However, the market seems downright bullish now and will likely continue its activity. In addition, the price seems to move in an upward direction, indicating increasing behavior.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart source: TadingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63, and this value indicates a relatively overvalued cryptocurrency. However, the RSI path appears to follow a straightforward, stable direction, which shows that the cryptocurrency shows no signs of further inflation. Instead, the price will remain stable until the score fluctuates. The consistency of the RSI score is a sign of the buying and selling activitys’ equivalence.

Aave price analysis for 1-day: Market almost breaks

The Aave price analysis shows market volatility following an increasing trend, showing significant signs of falling on the increasing or decreasing side. Therefore, the Aave prices subject to fluctuations will be more likely to experience volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band exists at $252, which acts as the strongest resistance for AAVE. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $104, representing the strongest support for AAVE.

The AAVE/USD price crosses over the Moving Average curve, indicating a bullish trend. The market remains bullish, with increasing volatility showing other positive behavior maintaining the movement; however, the market is more susceptible to change now. We can observe the AAVE/USD price path following an upwards direction towards the resistance. The two might soon meet and cause a breakout in the market, leading to a reversal.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Aave price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75, meaning that the cryptocurrency shows extreme inflation. The cryptocurrency currently falls overvaluation region. The RSI follows an upward movement that reflects an increasing market trend and activity towards further inflation.

Aave Price Analysis Conclusion

The Aave price analysis concludes that the cryptocurrency follows a bullish trend. The price reached $260 on April 1, 2022; however, the price has been struggling at the $255 mark now. The current price of Aave is $251. The cryptocurrency is showing signs of consistency. The market is currently following a bullish trend which shows signs of raising the value of AAVE to a significant degree.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.