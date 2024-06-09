99Bitcoins Token Presale Strikes $2M – Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The 99Bitcoins token ($99BTC) presale has gotten off to a firecracker start, having recently surpassed the $2 million total raised mark.

99Bitcoins ushers in a novel concept called “Learn-to-Earn,” which, as the name suggests, incentivizes users for learning about cryptocurrency.

The project’s early success suggests this might be crypto’s next big narrative.

By establishing a more appealing, engaging, and transformative approach to education, 99Bitcoins token has received immediate recognition.

The project’s presale is ongoing, and investors can currently buy $99BTC for $0.00108.

However, price increases will occur throughout the campaign, with the next coming in two days or when the total raise hits $2.7 million.

Immersive educational experiences that streamline crypto onboarding

The demand for crypto education is at a record high.

Everyday people now view crypto as a legitimate investment vehicle.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals expedited this process by orders of magnitude.

However, the cryptocurrency industry is perplexing, full of jargon, and frankly overwhelming for the average newbie.

This is where the 99Bitcoins Learn-to-Earn platform comes in.

With beginner-friendly content that’s gamified and modularized, learners can sift through at their own pace, racking up free crypto rewards at the same time.

Needless to say, this is the ideal starting point for industry newcomers.

Courses, videos, and quizzes are all available. Learners receive XP for completing them, which pushes them up the platform’s leaderboard.

The higher they go, the more $99BTC rewards they can earn.

However, holding the $99BTC token is a prerequisite to accessing the platform, thereby aligning the platform’s popularity with the token’s demand.

And that’s not the only thing putting $99BTC in high demand.

Trading signals, staking rewards, and VIP group will bolster $99BTC’s demand-side tokenomics

While 99Bitcoins token provides access to a cutting-edge crypto learning experience, many market participants also view it as an investment opportunity.

That’s because its tokenomics could translate to high demand and low supply, bolstering its price potential.

In addition to granting access to the Learn-to-Earn platform, $99BTC holders receive crypto trading signals, BRC20 tools and education, staking rewards, a VIP community group, and much more.

The staking feature launched in conjunction with the presale, so traders can begin compounding their investment immediately.

They can garner an 834% APY, but this will decrease as the staking pool grows.

Per its website, 14% of the token’s total supply is allocated to staking rewards. Another 10% is earmarked for the presale, 27.5% for project funds, 17% for community rewards, 8% for liquidity, and 23% for marketing.

Alongside its $2 million total raised, the project’s rapidly growing notoriety is prevalent on social media, with leading industry analysts rallying behind it.

For instance, in a recent video on YouTube, Jacob Bury predicts that it could provide 10x returns after launching on exchanges.

Prominent media outlets, including Cointelegraph and CryptoPotato, have also featured the project.

While this significantly attests 99Bitcoins token’s bullish outlook, it is no surprise given the juggernaut brains behind the project.

99Bitcoins has a long track record of triumphant endeavors

99Bitcoins token might be in its infancy, but this project is far from your average new crypto presale.

Dating back to 2013, 99Bitcoins is one of crypto’s most prestigious media outlets.

Since its inception, it has racked up a colossal news site readership alongside an extended audience comprising 700K YouTube and 2.8 million email subscribers.

This proven track record vastly reduces risk of a rug pull and other shortfalls that new projects present.

In celebration of the presale, 99Bitcoins is running an airdrop and distributing $99K worth of BTC to its community.

Users gain eligibility by completing tasks outlined on the project’s airdrop page, and there are 11 ways to enter.

As the crypto market marches toward its next bull rally, the need for robust education only grows.

99Bitcoins’s incentivized learning platform catapulted it to the forefront of this narrative, and the $99BTC presale provides a rare opportunity to get in from the ground up.

But with price increases occurring throughout the presale, those seeking the most upside potential must act fast.

Follow 99Bitcoins token on X or join its Telegram for the latest developments. Alternatively, visit its website to buy and stake tokens.

