Friend.tech partners with Conduit to launch its own blockchain

  • Friend.tech is migrating from the Base network to its new blockchain, Friendchain, developed with Conduit.
  • The community has expressed scepticism and distrust about this decision, questioning its necessity.
  • Co-founder, Racer, previously hinted at leaving Base due to a strained relationship with its community, causing initial token price drops.

Friend.tech is moving from the Base network to its new blockchain, Friendchain, which was developed with Conduit. The official announcement states that the team is committed to keeping users updated on the migration schedule as the blockchain development progresses.

The shift to Friendchain aligns with earlier hints from Friend.tech co-founder, Racer, about leaving Base. Racer had indicated that the Base community excluded the team, leading to this decision. This strained relationship made the move to a new blockchain more appealing.

Crypto community is confused by Friend.tech’s decision

The decision has raised eyebrows within the community, with many questioning why this move is necessary. Comment sections are filled with scepticism and distrust. Despite the mixed reactions, the Friend.tech team has said that it is optimistic about the new chapter with Friendchain, which will use $FRIEND as a fully transferable gas token.

Friend.tech partners with Conduit to launch its own blockchain
Source: X.com

When Racer first hinted at the possibility of leaving Base, Friend.tech’s token price dropped by 20%. However, the recent announcement of the move to Friendchain had the opposite effect, with the token price rising by 11% over the past twenty-four hours. Racer also offered a $200K bounty for anyone who could design a system to migrate Friend.tech off Base without major issues.

Racer’s comments on X highlighted the rocky relationship with Base, stating, “Farcaster investors went apeshit smearing us when we launched because they misunderstood what we were doing. Pushed it really hard on their team and users and the relationship has been downhill since then with us getting ostracized from anything that is for the ‘Base community’.” The pseudonymous founder has since deleted their X account.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Jai Hamid

