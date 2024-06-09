As Brett Pumps 300%, is Base Dawgz the Next Base Meme Coin?

The Base ecosystem has taken the market by storm this week, and a new meme coin is shaping up for staggering growth.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) has entered the market at full pace, raising over $500K in its opening week of presale.

With the ecosystem’s leader Brett up over 300% this month, could $DAWGZ be next to explode?

Its presale is ongoing and is currently priced at $0.00479. However, the presale follows a multi-tiered pricing system, with incremental price increases hard-wired in.

As per its website, the next price uptick will occur in two days.

https://twitter.com/BaseDawgz/status/1799025286627106915

The Base ecosystem is taking flight, and that’s good news for $DAWGZ

Base meme coins are rapidly growing, presenting a favorable launch environment for Base Dawgz.

The network’s largest meme coin, Brett, is up 58% this week and 326% this month, decisively outpacing all other major meme coins.

For perspective, just three of the top fifteen meme coins are in the green this – and of them, Brett has outperformed its peers by at least 48%.

And that is not the only Base meme coin that shows strength.

The likes of Basenji, ChompCoin, and Condo have all posted triple-digit gains this week.

As the rest of the market struggles, the Base ecosystem is flexing its muscles and reminding us why a blockchain built by Coinbase, crypto’s largest exchange, should not be overlooked.

Coinbase also announced the launch of its Smart Wallet this week, which will streamline the on-ramping process to Base for its 110 million users.

The wait is over. Smart wallets are here. pic.twitter.com/jtXUNu1dq3 — Coinbase Wallet 🛡️ (@CoinbaseWallet) June 5, 2024

While this is all good news for Base Dawgz, it’s not the only thing driving attention to the project.

A slew of utilities and innovative measures distinguish $DAWGZ from anything else on the market.

Base Dawgz can jump between crypto’s hottest on-chain markets

Base Dawgz does not place all its eggs in one basket.

Although its primary residence is the Base network, the project will also launch on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BSC.

So, in addition to Base’s exponentially growing user base, meme coin enthusiasts from around the industry can join the Base Dawgz movement.

This is the premise behind Base Dawgz’s “base jumping” persona, with its website explaining it can “leap across blockchains.”

With that in mind, it is no wonder that investors are rushing to secure the best price.

Prominent analysts are also interested, with ClayBro speculating that “Base Dawgz could make millionaires.”

Combining Base’s bullish market conditions with Base Dawgz’s far-reaching availability, this token is a force to be reckoned with.

Adding to the excitement, its team is significantly focused on grass-roots community initiatives, helping expand the project’s notoriety and price appreciation potential.

Staking rewards and a novel refer-and-earn layer are amplifying Base Dawgz’s allure

The Base Dawgz team has revealed a staking mechanism, which will bolster the token’s supply and demand dynamics.

Most meme coins are driven by speculative demand, and there is no reason to hold other than for price gains.

However, Base Dawgz is adding a new demand stream and incentivizing long-term holding with passive rewards.

It has also introduced a “refer-and-earn” airdrop that enables community members to earn income by referring others to the presale.

https://twitter.com/BaseDawgz/status/1798413176540897604

You can visit the Base Dawgz website, select the refer and earn button, and connect your wallet to generate a referral link.

By sharing this link on social media or with friends, referrers will generate 5% of each successful presale purchase.

Rewards will be paid in $DAWGZ once the presale ends.

This mechanism provides a revenue stream to the community, bolstering the project’s growth potential, which could also benefit its price.

Positioned in the high-octane Base meme coin ecosystem, Base Dawgz’s chain-jumping ability and epic focus on community incentivization make it one of the market’s hottest new projects.

And with $DAWGZ in its early presale stages, investors can take full advantage of its current low price.

So don’t miss out. Follow Base Dawgz on X or join its Telegram for the latest updates. Alternatively, visit its website to buy tokens.

