Coinbase reveals 70% of institutions see Bitcoin below true value

Coinbase conducted a survey that revealed 70% of participating institutional investors believe Bitcoin’s current price undervalues the crypto, suggesting its true worth lies between $85,000 and $95,000.

The findings were included in Coinbase’s Charting Crypto Q1 2026 report, which surveyed 148 participants—75 institutional investors and 73 independent investors. Upon completing their survey, Coinbase found that about 71% of institutions and 60% of independent investors firmly believed Bitcoin is undervalued.

On the other hand, a quarter of the institutional investors viewed Bitcoin’s current market price as a fair reflection of value, particularly given that its price fluctuated primarily between $85,000 and $95,000 during the survey period, while only 4% believed Bitcoin was priced too high.

Bitcoin’s current price status raises concerns among investors

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin is trading at $87,831.91, down about 0.34% over the past 24 hours. This price demonstrates a decrease of more than 30% from its October all-time high of $126,080.

Analysts attributed this recent trend to a major market crash on October 10, which led to significant losses of over $19 billion in leveraged positions. Their findings also showed that cryptocurrency prices largely held steady or declined.

Since the market crash, the crypto market has shown no signs of improvement. The upward price trend is losing steam amid US President Donald Trump’s new tariff threats, which are increasing tensions between major trading partners, the US and the Middle East.

Coinbase cautions that this trend might intensify, stressing that “geopolitical tensions have increased in many parts of the world. Any rise in conflict that disrupts energy markets could hurt investor sentiment.”

Meanwhile, the prices of Gold and silver escalated, with gold attaining an all-time high of more than $5,000 on Monday, January 26, while silver saw its market value double since October. On the other hand, the S&P 500 stock market index rose by just 3%.

Institutional investors maintain a bullish outlook despite challenges in the crypto market

While Coinbase proceeded with its survey, around 80% of institutional investors indicated plans to keep their existing cryptocurrency holdings or make more purchases if the market declined by an additional 10%.

Their remarks illustrated that institutional investors maintain high confidence in the future potential of cryptocurrencies. To further support this claim, reports noted that over 60% of these investors reported holding steady or increasing their crypto holdings since October, when Bitcoin attained its highest level.

Interestingly, when reporters reached out to several institutional investors to comment on the current situation in the crypto market, these investors asserted that they see several future opportunities, with 54% interpreting the current market cycle as being either in a phase of accumulation or a bear market.

Seeing the investors’ bullish outlook, Coinbase predicted that the Federal Reserve might consider two rate reductions this year, despite ongoing uncertainty about monetary policy. This situation could be advantageous to riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, the crypto exchange alleged that “the economy seems to be stable to back the crypto market. Consumer inflation remained steady at 2.7% in December, and real gross domestic product grew by over 5% in the fourth quarter.”

