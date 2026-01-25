Fed and key central banks set to stand pat on rates

The Federal Reserve, along with three central banks that recently voiced support for its embattled chair, is united in a key objective of keeping interest rates steady during this delicate period for global leaders.

Amid rising pressure from US President Donald Trump for lower borrowing costs, the Fed has urged Washington officials to stay focused on this goal. The officials are expected to reaffirm this stance when they wrap up their two-day meeting on Wednesday, January 28.

At the same time, analysts predict that central banks in countries such as Brazil, Canada, and Sweden are also likely to maintain their current interest rates given the prevailing economic conditions.

The Fed encountered a tense moment amid Trump’s demands

Regarding the Fed’s recent decision, sources close to the situation, who wished to remain anonymous, as the discussions were private, unveiled that the three central banks teamed up with more than a dozen others, including the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB), who proved to be Fed chair Jerome Powell’s strong supporters.

Under this collaboration, these banks stressed the importance of independence at a time when the administration in Washington exerted heightened pressure on Powell and the team.

To demonstrate the intensity of the situation, reports highlighted that, in addition to the US president repeatedly complaining about the Fed chair’s cautious approach to lowering interest rates, the Fed is currently facing grand jury subpoenas, suggesting the possibility of criminal charges.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court reviewed arguments presented regarding whether Trump can proceed with his motive to dismiss Lisa Cook, a Member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors of the United States.

Following this drama, central banks worldwide have adopted a strategic approach to their operations to counter mounting international pressures. However, they still raise concerns due to several challenging global situations, including a recent market crash in Japan, rising investor tensions over Trump’s interest in Greenland, and his escalating threats to international trade flows.

Regarding this matter, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, commented that the world is currently more vulnerable to sudden changes. Georgieva made this statement during the closing session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, further arguing that things have taken a different turn nowadays.

Several analysts also weighed in on the topic. They noted that, “We believe that most members of the FOMC can find data that supports keeping rates unchanged at the upcoming meeting. This level of agreement would show support for Powell, who has faced strong criticism from the White House. The key figures to watch are Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman: If they join the majority in voting to keep rates steady, they will signal their backing for Powell — especially regarding Fed independence. We think Waller will vote with the majority, but Bowman may disagree.”

In the meantime, policymakers noted that while they are concerned about the negative impact of tariffs on economic expansion, they remain focused on monitoring potential inflationary pressures in today’s climate.

Uncertainties surround the fate of the Fed’s decision on interest rates

A group of 18 central banks worldwide is set to attend meetings scheduled for decision-making sessions next week. Following this announcement, several analysts anticipated that central banks in Africa would take a different approach from the Fed, thereby supporting new easing measures as they adapt to shifting economic conditions.

On the other hand, sources noted that inflation reports from Australia to Brazil and Japan, along with Chinese industrial profits and European GDP figures, will be major highlights. In the meantime, officials from the Fed are expected to maintain interest rates steady after implementing three consecutive rate reductions by late 2025.

At this moment, analysts predict that Powell will propose that the current policy is fit for purpose for the time being, but the Fed chair will not outline upcoming changes to interest rates. With this approach in place, officials can take their time to observe how previous rate reductions have affected the country’s economic progress.

