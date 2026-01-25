🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView

LIVE

Bitcoin tumbles below $88,000 yet again ahead of markets open for the week

  • Bitcoin crashed to $87,286, dumping over $60 million in leveraged longs in just 30 minutes, with liquidations led by BTC, ETH, and SOL.

  • A U.S. government shutdown is now expected, and President Trump has threatened 100% tariffs on Canada.

  • Altcoins are deep in red, with Ethereum down -2.57%, Solana -3.88%, XRP -3.82%, and even BNB dropping -2.28%, despite inflows.

See also  Gold makes 3rd daily all-time high in a row as Bitcoin crashes below $87,000

Live Reporting

17:00Tariff threats and shutdown fears drag Bitcoin down as liquidations spike

Bitcoin plunged to $87,286, down 2.36%, after a brutal $60 million leveraged long wipeout in under 30 minutes, with liquidation volume now sitting at $87.18M.

The collapse wiped out short-term bullish sentiment just as U.S. stock futures prepare to open in under 7 hours.

Across altcoins, ETH dropped 4.38% to $2,835, with $133.63M in liquidations. SOL sank nearly 5% to $120.97, while XRP slipped 4.67%, and DOGE fell 3.64%.

BNB also dipped 2.95% to $863.48. Combined sell-offs across AI, Layer-1s, and gaming tokens added to the pressure, as on-chain categories from DePIN to DeFAI posted red across the board.

President Donald Trump raised stakes even higher, posting on Truth Social, “Canada is systematically destroying itself… the China deal is a disaster… I want to see Canada survive and thrive!”

In a follow-up, Trump added, “China is successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada. So sad… I only hope they leave Ice Hockey alone!”

What to know

Bitcoin slid below $88,000 with over $60 million in leveraged long positions liquidated.

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan