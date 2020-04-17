MicroBT, a Bitcoin miner producer, disclosed via an online section that it had launched three new highly-advanced miners for the largest cryptocurrency. The new products are coming as Bitcoin halving nears, heating the contest with its rival, Bitmain.

The MicroBT Bitcoin miners

The new miners are WhatsMinet M31S+, M30S++, and M30S+, according to the Chief Operating Officer at MicroBT, Chen Jianbing. The three new MicroBT Bitcoin miners are reportedly available for pre-orders as well as warehouse inventory.

MicroBT’s new products today are a big leap for the miner producer, who’s based in Shenzhen. It was speculated that the new products would give the company a first shot of the market share against other companies in the Bitcoin mining sector.

For instance, the company’s biggest competitor, Bitmain, is yet to launch its newest version of its AntMiners, dubbed S19 and S19 Pro. MicroBT is probably heating the contest for profitable miners, as the upcoming halving will reduce miners’ rewards, thereby making operations more expensive.

MicroBT Bitcoin miners are reportedly efficient and can ensure profitable mining operations, as they run in a lower W/T (watts per terahash). W/T is used to represent the rate of electricity consumption by a machine by terahash.

Bitcoin halving spurs contest among miner makers.

Notably, Bitcoin requires enormous computing power, and many miners, especially, the small-scale operators, might be forced out of the market after the halving. The upcoming Bitcoin halving tends to reduce the reward miners earn per day by 1800 to 900 units. This scenario leaves the market unprofitable, resulting in a contest among producers to launch advanced sets of miners.

The new MicroBT Bitcoin miners are coming as a solution. The M30S+ reportedly computes at the efficiency of 34 W/T at 100 TH/s. The M30S++ runs at 31 W/T at 112 TH/s, while the M30S runs at 38 W/T.