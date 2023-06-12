21Shares launches liquid staking platform exchange-traded product

TL;DR Breakdown

Investors now have access to liquid staking rewards through a well-known and regulated investment vehicle thanks to 21Shares' creation of an ETP for Lido DAO

The products are available to the general public in 22 member states of the European Union, including France, Germany, and Portugal.

21Shares, a leading digital asset investment firm, introduced an exchange-traded product (ETP) for the liquid staking platform Lido DAO, This has sent shockwaves across the crypto market. The crypto world has paid close attention to this historical action, which is likely to alter the staking landscape completely.

The relatively new notion of “liquid staking” in the crypto world enables users to stake their assets in a decentralized fashion while still having access to the value of those assets. Locking up crypto for a specific period, as is done in traditional staking, reduces its liquidity and usability. Users can stake their investments and earn staking incentives on platforms like Lido DAO, which does not require users to forgo liquidity.

21Shares launches ETP for Lido DAO liquid staking

A distributor of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), 21Shares, unveiled a mechanism for traditional investors to get exposure to Lido DAO, the most significant player in the liquid-staking ecosystem, through a single asset.

🚀🚀🚀We are proud to announce the launch of the 21Shares Lido DAO ETP (LIDO), which offers investors single-asset exposure to Lido DAO. It is now listed on @bx_swiss. Learn more:https://t.co/X794b6RdGT pic.twitter.com/9T6KqZHURG — 21Shares (@21Shares) June 12, 2023

The issue-specific summary for the corporation, which has its headquarters in Switzerland, stated that “21Shares Lido DAO ETP (LIDO) is a non-interest bearing, open-ended asset. Each of the product’s series is connected to an index or a particular underlying asset called Lido DAO.”

In contrast to 21Shares' more than $1.1 billion in total AUM, the ETP currently has $100,000 in assets under management (AUM).

21Shares has designated this product as “high risk” in many areas, including market risk owing to a lack of capital protection, regulatory risk, secondary market risk, risk of the occurrence of an extraordinary event, and risk of a swift change in the value of a crypto asset that could decrease to zero.

Users that lock their bitcoin can preserve liquidity thanks to liquid staking even when they earn incentives for protecting the blockchain network. Data from blockchain analytics company Nansen show that Lido, the most significant liquid staking player, has over $13 billion ETH staked, controlling a 76% market share of liquid staking derivatives on Ethereum.

Potential benefits of ETP

21Shares is reaching a larger audience by introducing an ETP for Lido DAO and the advantages of liquid staking. Using exchange-traded products, or ETPs, investors can obtain exposure to a specific asset or index without owning it. Investors now have access to liquid staking rewards through a well-known and regulated investment vehicle thanks to 21Shares’ creation of an ETP for Lido DAO.

This ETP’s debut is notable for several reasons. It first and mainly deals with liquidity, a significant problem that has prevented staking from being adopted by a larger audience. The ETP lowers the entry hurdle for many potential stakeholders by enabling investors to take part in staking while maintaining flexibility to exchange their assets.

Additionally, the ETP for Lido DAO from 21Shares raises the bar for staking payouts. Liquid staking goes beyond the usual association of staking, which is to generate passive income through staking incentives. Investors may now reap the rewards of staking while still having the freedom to react quickly to market opportunities by combining the advantages of staking with the liquidity of trading.

The introduction of the ETP also improves 21Shares’ and Lido DAO’s standing in the crypto industry. 21Shares, renowned for its cutting-edge investment solutions, keeps growing its selection and solidifying its position as a major force in digital asset management. By gaining more visibility and accessibility, Lido DAO, on the other hand, draws in a more extensive user base and might even strengthen the security of its network.

The partnership between 21Shares and Lido DAO exemplifies the constantly changing crypto market. Innovative solutions, such as liquid staking and ETPs, are emerging as the market ages to accommodate investors’ shifting demands and tastes. These changes drive the market toward broader adoption and general acceptability by bridging the divide between traditional finance and the decentralized realm of crypto.