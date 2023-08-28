AvatarDamilola Lawrence - August 28, 2023
2 mins read

1inch Investment Fund’s wallet acquires $10 million in Ethereum

1inch Investment Fund's wallet acquires $10 million in Ethereum

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The 1inch Investment Fund's wallet recently acquired 6,088 Ethereum, valued at approximately $10 million, drawing attention from market analysts and the crypto community.
  • The wallet has a history of strategic investments in Ethereum, including a series of purchases earlier this year that totaled around $26.8 million, as well as a profitable sale that netted approximately $3.7 million.

In a transaction that has piqued market analysts’ interest, the 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet recently secured 6,088 Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $10 million. This acquisition was detected by Lookonchain, a blockchain analysis platform, and has led to increased scrutiny of the wallet’s activities and potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency market.

1inch Investment Fund wallet’s previous transactions

The 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet has a history of making calculated moves in the Ethereum market. Data reveals that the wallet executed a series of purchases totaling 17,000 ETH earlier this year, amounting to an investment of around $26.8 million. 

Furthermore, these transactions were carried out at an average price of $1,569 per ETH. The wallet also demonstrated its market savvy by selling 11,000 ETH on July 5 at a price of $1,906 per unit, thereby realizing a profit of approximately $3.7 million.

The 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet is a notable entity in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, and its recent activities have led to speculation about what this could mean for the future of cryptocurrencies. Also, the wallet’s ability to strategically navigate market volatility has sparked discussions among market observers. Some speculate that these actions could be indicative of institutional involvement or the application of advanced trading strategies.

The wallet’s recent acquisition comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant volatility. Amid these developments, 1inch recently deployed on the Coinbase-backed Base layer-2 network, providing DEX users with access to a layer-2 solution that offers lower transaction fees, higher speeds, and extra liquidity. This expansion could potentially have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry, as it could pave the way for more efficient and cost-effective transactions in the future.

As the cryptocurrency market continues its unpredictable trajectory, the actions of influential players like the 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet are likely to be closely watched. While the 1inch Investment Fund has released no official statements regarding these transactions, the crypto community remains keenly interested in the wallet’s future activities. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Avatar

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Related News

Get new posts by email:

Hot Stories

Follow Us

Industry News