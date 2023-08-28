1inch Investment Fund’s wallet acquires $10 million in Ethereum

TL;DR Breakdown

In a transaction that has piqued market analysts’ interest, the 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet recently secured 6,088 Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $10 million. This acquisition was detected by Lookonchain, a blockchain analysis platform, and has led to increased scrutiny of the wallet’s activities and potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency market.

1inch Investment Fund wallet spent $10M to buy 6,088 $ETH at $1,655 6 hrs ago.



The wallet bought a total of 17K $ETH($26.8M) at an average price of $1,569 on Jan 13, Feb 9 and Mar 14.



Then sold 11K $ETH($21M) at $1,906 on July 5, making ~$3.7M.https://t.co/QhEm3M9Mm7 pic.twitter.com/JUxzA8hFom — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 28, 2023

1inch Investment Fund wallet’s previous transactions

The 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet has a history of making calculated moves in the Ethereum market. Data reveals that the wallet executed a series of purchases totaling 17,000 ETH earlier this year, amounting to an investment of around $26.8 million.

Furthermore, these transactions were carried out at an average price of $1,569 per ETH. The wallet also demonstrated its market savvy by selling 11,000 ETH on July 5 at a price of $1,906 per unit, thereby realizing a profit of approximately $3.7 million.

The 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet is a notable entity in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, and its recent activities have led to speculation about what this could mean for the future of cryptocurrencies. Also, the wallet’s ability to strategically navigate market volatility has sparked discussions among market observers. Some speculate that these actions could be indicative of institutional involvement or the application of advanced trading strategies.

The wallet’s recent acquisition comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant volatility. Amid these developments, 1inch recently deployed on the Coinbase-backed Base layer-2 network, providing DEX users with access to a layer-2 solution that offers lower transaction fees, higher speeds, and extra liquidity. This expansion could potentially have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry, as it could pave the way for more efficient and cost-effective transactions in the future.

As the cryptocurrency market continues its unpredictable trajectory, the actions of influential players like the 1inch Investment Fund’s wallet are likely to be closely watched. While the 1inch Investment Fund has released no official statements regarding these transactions, the crypto community remains keenly interested in the wallet’s future activities.