Zerolend

Zerolend blames inactivity on supported chains in shutdown of lending market

2 mins read
914571
Zerolend blames inactivity on supported chains in shutdown of lending market

Zerolend, a multichain decentralized lending protocol, has just announced it is shutting down its lending markets after years of building. This is part of a broader wave of projects in the DeFi sector facing shutdowns due to similar reasons.

The decision to sunset Zerolend operations gradually comes after around three years of building. According to the team, it was not an easy decision, but it was necessary in the face of unsustainable conditions. 

Why Zerolend is shutting down 

According to a post from the team, the main reasons behind the decision include:

  • Inactivity or significant drops in liquidity/activity in many of the supported chains
  • Oracle provides discontinuing support
  • Hacks and exploits 

There is also the problem of thin profit margins in lending, which led to prolonged losses. As part of the wind-down of the protocol, most markets have had their loan-to-value (LTV) ratios set to 0%, meaning borrowing is disabled and only withdrawals are allowed. 

The team has urged users to withdraw their funds as soon as possible via the app. For assets stuck in low-liquidity chains, the team promised upgrades that will enable recovery. The announcement and subsequent process are an attempt by the protocol to end things honorably rather than shocking its users with sudden death. 

The protocol burst onto the scene in early 2024 and grew significantly on L2 chains like Linea and Zksync. It currently has a TVL of $6.6 million, a value that is near all-time lows post wind-down.  

Zerolend blames inactivity on supported chains in shutdown of lending market
Source: Defillama

Other DeFi projects have shutdown for similar reasons 

Zerolend has announced plans to shut down, citing unfavorable conditions, but it is not the only project to do so. Some other DeFi protocols have announced shutdowns or strategic pivots amid the maturing market. 

A good example is Polynomial, a DeFi derivatives protocol that announced it was ceasing operations around February 14, 2026. This puts an end to the Polynomial chain and Polynomial trade. The process includes forced liquidations, liquidity layer closure, and full chain shutdown. 

The protocol had initially planned a TGE for Q1 2026, but that has been shelved with the team citing it as a worthless venture since the product is dying. In the future, the team will pivot to new projects with priority for early backers. 

Another good example of a DeFi protocol that has packed up is Alpaca Finance, a leveraged yield farming and lending protocol on BNB. It announced plans to fully sunset its activities by the end of 2025, citing revenue struggles and delisting from major exchanges like Binance. 

Elixir’s deUSD has also shut down after raking in heavy losses linked to the $93M collapse of Stream Finance, a protocol it was connected to. 

To be clear, what is happening is not a mass exodus of DeFi projects. If experts are to be believed, this is a natural pruning occurring in a maturing environment. Most of the protocols facing shutdowns are on the smaller end; meanwhile, the bigger, more prominent projects have been getting more attention. 

This suggests that the market is rallying around battle-tested projects while others face natural attrition. Some of the thriving protocols include Aave, the undisputed leader where on-chain lending is concerned, Morpho, a next-gen option in lending, and Compound, one of the original projects that sparked DeFi summer. 

While Aave is thriving, it has also had to make some strategic cuts in response to the market conditions. For example, it has had to shut down its Avara web3 brand to ensure 100% of its focus is channeled towards preserving its lending franchise.

