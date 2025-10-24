Zelle’s operator looks into stablecoins for cross-border transfers

Early Warning Services (EWS) is planning to enable cross-border money transfers using stablecoins. The company operates Zelle, one of the biggest peer-to-peer (P2P) payment networks in the United States.

In an official statement, EWS said it aims to bring “trust, speed, and convenience of Zelle to consumers’ international money movement needs.” Moreover, the company confirmed that this initiative “marks an important step in expanding the reach of Zelle globally by leveraging stablecoins.”

Zelle processed over $1 trillion in payments

According to reports from February, Zelle has processed over $1 trillion in peer-to-peer (p2p) payments in 2024 alone. The US dominant payment network processed around $108 billion in payments in August 2025. Zelle is embedded within major US banks’ mobile apps. The payment network is the perfect fit for cross-border stablecoin payments at a bank-grade scale.

Cameron Fowler, the CEO of Zelle, said, “With improved regulatory clarity in the US, we can focus on what we do best: driving innovation to market.”

Reports from last month stated that EWS has been exploring issuing its own stablecoins. The company’s plan is to focus on the infrastructure required to mint stablecoins for banking customers. This phase would most likely start with a test project, giving customers at US banks a way to use stablecoins on a daily basis.

President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act back in July, pushing the use of US dollar–pegged stablecoins. The bill gives the green light to traditional financial institutions like banks and fintech companies to mint or issue their own stablecoins.

The Clearing House, a company owned by over 20 large US-based banks, is also exploring stablecoins. A representative from The Clearing House said, “Stablecoins are a potential innovation in the digital asset and payments space.” He added, “The Clearing House is always exploring new technologies and constantly evaluating them.”

Major international banks are working together on a stablecoin project. Based on a report, these banks include Banco Santander, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, MUFG Bank Ltd, TD Bank Group, and UBS. The stablecoin is planned to be pegged to G7 currencies—USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CAD.

Analysts from Standard Chartered believe that stablecoins could take over traditional banks and draw $1 trillion in deposits within the next three years.

Early Warning Services is controlled by JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and PNC. The fintech company operates an instant payment network through Zelle. It also offers payment software and services to financial institutions.

Zelle has been operational since 2017 and competes directly with other fintech companies like Cash App, PayPal, and Venmo.

