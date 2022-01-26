San Francisco, USA, 26th January, 2022, Chainwire

Winning Projects Building Payment, NFT, Play-to-Earn & Music Applications Utilizing Zebec’s Continuous Money Stream Technology

Zebec Previously Announced Partnership with Visa to Bring Continuous Money Streams to Global Payment Network

Zebec, the first continuous and programmable cash stream protocol on Solana, announces the winners of its first global hackathon hosted with support from the Solana Foundation. The five winners of the hackathon were chosen from more than 250 projects and will now participate in the Zebec Launchpad program to further incubate and scale applications utilizing the company’s innovative payment technology.

Unlike traditional financial settlement systems that move money on a one-time basis and require intermediaries who charge fees and take multiple days to process transactions, Zebec’s money streams can be started instantly and programmed as the user wishes. Zebec Pay, the company’s initial application, is the first tax compliant, on-chain payroll processing system enabling employees to be paid by the second — in USDC or other stablecoins — have immediate access to their money.

Zebec launched in late 2021 with support from Republic Capital, Republic Capital, Shima Capital, Breyer Capital and other leading crypto investors. The company recently became the first Solana-based project accepted to Visa’s prestigious FinTech Fast Track program, which supports innovative startups revolutionizing digital payments.

Over the past several weeks, hundreds of developers participated in the Ship 2021 Hackathon to develop new ways to transform digital investments, payments, subscriptions and more. Five projects were selected as winners and will now receive financial and development support to further scale and implement their ideas:

Cryptocurrency Hire : Enables crypto companies to hire talent and pay freelancers for their services with Sol, USDC and USDT through an integrated payment stream with Zebec Pay.

Enables crypto companies to hire talent and pay freelancers for their services with Sol, USDC and USDT through an integrated payment stream with Zebec Pay. NFT Soul : Provides a platform for NFT collectors to showcase their collections and charge exhibition fees. NFT Soul has integrated Zebec Pay SDK to charge users fees on Sol, USDC and USDT to watch premium NFT collections.

Provides a platform for NFT collectors to showcase their collections and charge exhibition fees. NFT Soul has integrated Zebec Pay SDK to charge users fees on Sol, USDC and USDT to watch premium NFT collections. BOOK-D-Page : Allows authors to charge readers on a page-by-page basis as they consume content.

Allows authors to charge readers on a page-by-page basis as they consume content. War: The Conquer : A play-to-earn (P2E) game based on the history of Unification of Nepal plans to integrate Zebec Pay SDK to distribute rewards in real-time to its users.

: A play-to-earn (P2E) game based on the history of Unification of Nepal plans to integrate Zebec Pay SDK to distribute rewards in real-time to its users. Zebec Music: Enables artists to be paid instantly for every stream of their songs.

“Almost every financial transaction can be transformed with Zebec’s programmable, continuous cash stream technology,” said Sam Thapaliya, founder of Zebec. “We’re incredibly excited to see the creative ways developers are already building an ecosystem that will make everyday payments easier and faster while also giving people unprecedented freedom to control their money like never before.”

About Zebec

Zebec Protocol is the first programmable cash flow protocol on Solana, enabling real-time and continuous streams of payments and financial transactions for payroll, investments and more. The automatic money streams made possible through the Zebec Protocol allow businesses, employees and consumers to completely reimagine how they are paid, how they invest and how they buy products or services. To learn more, visit Zebec.io .

