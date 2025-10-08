YZi Labs commits $1B to fuel next wave of BNB Chain innovation

YZi Labs has established a $1 billion Builder Fund to enhance its support for founders in the BNB ecosystem. The initiative also aims to invite more long-term founders to focus on BNB-based innovations in trading, RWA, AI, DeSci, payments, wallets, and more.

The firm argued that founders on BNB Chain will be able to leverage the network’s high-performance, low-cost infrastructure, as well as enhanced tools, funding, integrations, and access to more than 460 million users in the ecosystem.

YZi Labs revealed its commitment to leveraging the BNB ecosystem in Web3 for democratized access and ownership.

YZi Labs targets BNB’s democratized access and ownership

Keep building in BNB Ecosystem, on #BNBChain – Trading

– RWA

– AI

– DeFi

– DeSci

– Payment

– Wallet Unlimited resources, unlimited support, unlimited potential. Apply here: 👉 https://t.co/n27i0R36rS https://t.co/EHI6m9D7Fi — Ella Zhang (@ellazhang516) October 8, 2025

The investment firm also said it aims to leverage the BNB blockchain in AI to enhance human potential and in biotech to improve quality of life. YZi Labs claims that it empowers founders to transform such principles into realities through targeted incubation, strategic investments, and partnerships.

On-chain data revealed that BNB Chain recorded more than 26.3 million transactions on Tuesday, ranking it as the top in DEX trading volume and daily active users. BNB is also the third-largest digital asset by market capitalization after it hit an all-time high of $1,330.

“Through this $1B BNB Builder Fund, YZi Labs is committed to supporting BNB builders across sectors such as DeFi, AI, RWA, DeSci, and more – those building the next generation of open systems that connect technology back to human progress.” –Ella Zhang, Head of YZi Labs.

YZi Labs noted that BNB’s Maxwell Hardfork in May improved its performance after reducing block times to 0.75 seconds and lowering its transaction fees to 0.05 gwei. The investment firm acknowledged that the initiative has attracted a large inflow of users and builders to the BNB ecosystem. The firm also believes that such milestones reflect massive adoption of BNB’s fast, scalable, and accessible infrastructure.

YZi Labs revealed that it has played a pivotal role in supporting BNB’s growth over the past years. The firm stated that its team has supported projects on the BNB network, including PancakeSwap, ListaDAO, Aspecta, and Aster.

The team has also participated in initiatives, including the BNB Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) by BNC, the RWA fund by China Renaissance, and the BNB Yield Fund by Hash Global. YZi Labs added that it has convened global gatherings in Seoul and Singapore to bring traditional institutional investors, conglomerates, and family offices together with Web3 investors and partners to BNB.

The investment firm said its Most Valuable Builder (MVB), BNB Chain’s flagship accelerator, will operate under YZi Labs’ EASY Residency for BNB builders starting October 2025. The investment firm announced that the initiative will establish a unified program offering up to $500,000 in funding. The initiative also aims to give builders direct access to the BNB Chain core team, alongside the company’s network of investors, mentors, and partners.

CZ refutes claims that YZi Labs seeks outside investors

Late last month, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao refuted claims that YZi Labs was considering opening up to outside investors. He confirmed that, since rebranding from Binance Labs, the investment firm has neither sought nor requested a single external investor.

CZ responded to a Financial Times report that cited Zhang claiming the venture capital firm may convert into a $10 billion externally facing investment fund. He also maintained that YZi Labs was not spun out of Binance, but the firm operates independently.

