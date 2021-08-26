TL;DR Breakdown:

American Youtuber, Dr Disrespect, is looking to integrate NFTs and cryptocurrency as part of the revenue system on his first video game.

In addition to the upcoming game, he also plans to launch his own game studio.

Herschel “Guy” Beahm, popularly known as Dr Disrespect, is reportedly planning to launch his own video game and studio. A “unique twist” to this is that his upcoming first video game will support cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to make up the revenue system for players and creators, according to a report on Thursday by GINX Esports TV.

Dr Disrespect working crypto and NFT's into his upcoming game for players and creators to "have equity in the project" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hlnTXqcixi — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) August 25, 2021

Dr Disrespect is bringing crypto and NFT to gaming

The American gamer, with over 3.4 million subscribers on Youtube, said he’s been thinking and working a lot on the development of his brand-new AA/AAA game studio. “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. A really big thing that’s happening, that’s getting the brain to start [ticking along] is obviously the development of our studio,” he said.

There isn’t much in-depth information on the studio. However, Dr Disrespect is planning to leverage the crypto and NFT technology to debut something spectacular. According to reports, he is planning to integrate NFTs and cryptocurrency in his first video game, which will provide both players and creators the option to invest and own equity in the game.

NFTs in the gaming space

NFTs have become very popular in the gaming industry, following the ease with which they can be integrated into gaming infrastructure. Given the properties of NFTs, they can be used in the gaming ecosystem as currencies or premium virtual assets, as seen in several blockchain gaming platforms like Cryptokitties and Axie Infinity.

Recently, Cryptopolitan reported that another video gaming portal, Kongregate, will launch an NFT game platform in order to ascertain the enthusiasm of gamers for the NFT content. The massive growth of NFT gaming platforms like Axie Infinity is a testament that gamers are interested in NFTs, given that it provides an opportunity for them to make extra income.