YouTube starts a new process for removing AI videos that resemble you

YouTube started implementing a new process for requesting the removal of AI or synthetic content that resembles a person. The new process is part of its privacy guidelines and enables people to protect their privacy and personal information on the platform.

The company released the new process last month quietly and without any social media buzz. The new privacy guideline is part of YouTube’s approach to responsible AI innovation. A few months ago, the video sharing platform released a new tool in Creator Studio that requires creators to label AI content as synthetic or altered.

YouTube will remove content that mimics your face or voice

Last month, YouTube published a blog post about a new process for privacy complaints on AI or synthetic content. The process will let people request the removal of any AI content that mimics their face or voice. The tech company considers the use of AI content that resembles other people as a privacy violation. YouTube will only accept first-party complaints.

Third-party complaints will be accepted if the person whose privacy is being violated is a minor, does not have access to a computer, is vulnerable, or is deceased. YouTube will not take the content down right away and will take several steps. First, it will notify the content creator and give them 48 hours to act. The content creator could remove the video, edit it, or blur the faces of people affected by the video.

If the video creator removes the video within the 48-hour window, YouTube will close the complaint. Otherwise, a team will review the content and may request the removal of the video or personal information from the video title, description, and tags. The company stated that making a video private does not equate to removing it since it could become public at any time.

YouTube will take into consideration many factors when evaluating requests. For example, it will check if the video has AI content that passes as real or if it could identify the person who made the request. It will also evaluate if the content is parody or satire when it features a famous figure.

as generative AI unlocks new forms of creativity, we're introducing measures that balance innovation with our responsibility to protect the YouTube community 🛡️ learn more about upcoming changes to AI disclosures, privacy options, and more → https://t.co/fyvXZIdx6b — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) November 14, 2023

Privacy violations are different from strikes

YouTube is using artificial intelligence to summarize comments, answer questions about videos, and recommend videos. Labeling a video as AI-generated will not protect it from removal since the content has to comply with community guidelines. The company will not penalize content creators for privacy violations on synthetic content.

The video-sharing platform stated clearly that there’s a difference between privacy violations and community guideline strikes. Receiving a privacy complaint will not result in a strike. YouTube will still take further action against creators who have repeated privacy violations. The company wrote in its privacy guidelines, “…We’re serious about protecting our users and suspend accounts that violate people’s privacy.”

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses