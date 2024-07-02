WhatsApp to allow users create their images using Meta AI 

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that allows users to generate personalized avatars using Meta AI. This feature is currently available in the beta version for Android. It allows users to create their unique images through simple text prompts.

This feature uses Meta’s latest artificial intelligence model. Users can initiate the AI chatbot with the “Imagine me” command, which prompts the system to generate images according to the user’s command.

The new WhatsApp avatar creation feature uses Meta AI integrated into the app. The Meta AI system can process images submitted by users and recreate images for different purposes. WhatsApp says users will have full control of the AI-generated content, and they can remove setup photos at any time. WhatsApp says this will ensure that user privacy and preferences are protected.

Users can also choose different Meta AI models for different tasks to improve the capability of the new feature. Whatsapp stressed that the new AI-powered feature is optional. Users can choose to enable or disable it. This is consistent with the company’s commitment to protecting user privacy and providing customizable solutions that meet customers’ specific requirements.

The integration of Meta AI technology into everyday applications began in India on June 24th. The new feature will let WhatsApp users create personalized avatars and share them in their conversations.

AI-generated images are one of WhatsApp’s latest AI integrations. It has already introduced AI-powered chatbots to enhance its customer support and provide automated responses. WhatsApp also implemented machine learning for spam detection and tools to improve the quality of photos and videos. The recent introduction of Meta AI will allow users to generate avatars using their photos of their person.

