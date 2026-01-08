XRP whale activity hits 3-month high, recording 2,802 transactions over $100K.

Santiment data shows that XRP whale activity reached 3-month highs with nearly 2,802 transactions worth over $100,000 recorded on January 7. On-chain data also reveals that Ripple transferred 300 million XRP worth over $652 million to an unknown XRP whale yesterday.

Santiment data revealed that XRP whales began accumulating in July of last year, even before the XRP price increase. The whale activity indicates strategic positioning ahead of significant events. For instance, the approval of XRP ETFs in the U.S. led to a surge in XRP trading volume by 109% to $16.3 billion. Short position liquidations amounted to $31.44 million.

XRP whales continued to accumulate despite the short-term price decline as of mid-December. A CryptoQuant analyst observed that this is typical behavior among large XRP holders during market bottom formations. Whales accumulate during these downturn periods in anticipation of future rebounds.

XRP market sentiment turns bullish in 2026

On-chain data indicate that the overall XRP market has turned decidedly bullish in 2026, with some media outlets labeling XRP as the hottest cryptocurrency of this year. Positive fundamental developments, such as the deepening collaboration with major financial institutions in Japan are among the reasons why whale activity has risen recently.

Ripple also moved 250 million XRP worth over $520 million from escrow to an unknown account on January 7, according to Whale Alert. While the purpose of the transfer remains unclear, the move is part of Ripple’s ongoing monthly escrow release cycle, where up to 1 billion XRP will be unlocked and redistributed, re-locked, or held for future use.

Initially, 55 billion XRP were placed in escrow accounts, and 1 billion XRP are made available each month. Ripple historically re-locks or returns approximately 700-800 million XRP, leaving only 200-300 million coins in circulation. As of late 2025, nearly 35-38 billion XRP remained in escrow.

Meanwhile, Whale Alert noted that whale transfers are creating selling pressure. Whales are moving large amounts of XRP to exchanges as the price of the coin continues to drop. They have sold over 390 million XRP worth over $783 million in the past week, according to on-chain data.

XRP whale transfers pressure price downward

Increasing whale transfers to exchanges are pressuring the XRP prices downwards, according to a CryptoQuant analyst. XRP prices have plummeted nearly 25% to $2.11 over the past three months, according to CoinGecko.

The analyst also observed that whale flows remain low and prices tend to move sideways or slightly upward during calmer periods. However, XRP prices quickly declined with the sudden surge in whale flows. The decline shows that high whale activity has a direct and strong downward impact on the coin’s price.

Meanwhile, the analyst observed that high-volume whale flows typically precede periods of profit taking. As in the past, this phase typically results in price corrections. XRP prices usually experience sharp declines in every previous period when whale flows peaked. However, the current high whale flow suggests that XRP prices may temporarily be under pressure. The coin could potentially retrace to the $1.8 to $2 range in the short term.

On-chain data further shows that increased accumulation by both institutional and retail holders is fueling interest in XRP price activity. Nearly 24 million XRP worth over $51 million have been transferred to exchanges in the past six days.

However, XRP’s recent price behavior reflects a balance between supply-side pressure and demand from holders. On-chain data reveal that the XRP supply in circulation has decreased by approximately 57% since October last year, despite seemingly growing demand.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.