XRP price prediction expects XRP price to find support above $0.35 today

Bullish momentum returns after sharp correction yesterday

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse responds on Twitter

Volatility shows some decline as XRP price increases

The range of the day expected to be $0.285 – $0.37

XRP price finally achieved it’s initial Altcoin seasonal pump yesterday, seeing a jump from $0.24 to $0.36 through the day. This pump is expected to be the first of several in the weeks to come.

Following weeks of radio silence, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse finally spoke out to answer questions posed by the Twitter community.

Despite the spree of XRP delisting throughout the US-based exchanges (Coinbase, Binance.US, etc.), Garlinghouse confirms that over 95 percent of XRP is traded outside of the US. This statement alone seems to have revitalized XRP price and granted hope to holders and traders of XRP.

Q: When are you responding to the SEC? Why are you silent?



The legal process can be slow! Things may seem quiet, but there is plenty happening behind the scenes. We’ll be filing our initial response within weeks. Legal eagle @s_alderoty shares more 6/10 https://t.co/PIAsgohcG5 — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) January 7, 2021

Garlinghouse elaborated upon the difference between Ripple investors and XRP owners while also expressing disappointment in Tetragon, ‘unfairly’ advantaging itself through the SEC lawsuit.

Q: Do investors have faith in Ripple?



Yes, we have real shareholders. That is how you own Ripple equity – buying our stock, not buying XRP. We’re disappointed that Tetragon (who owns 1.5% of Ripple) is seeking to unfairly advantage itself through the SEC’s allegations. 7/10 — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) January 7, 2021

