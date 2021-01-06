TL;DR Breakdown

XRP price prediction expects to see support established above $0.23

Bullish on the Day chart and Week chart

Volatility still sky-high but peaked with bearish activity

XRP price steadily increasing as it finds ascending support levels

Continued decoupling away from Bitcoin price movement

XRP price continues to proceed steadily sideways but finds increasingly higher support levels despite the SEC lawsuit price plummet. Proceeding sideways is one characteristic of XRP price historically before seeing a bullish spike.

Following the XRP price plummet seen following the SEC lawsuit allegations, Tetragon seeks to sue Ripple as well now. Despite this additional lawsuit, XRP price has not dropped – instead, it has actually continued steadily upwards.

At the time of writing, the current price of XRP is $0.2309 – down almost one percent on the opening price of the day.

