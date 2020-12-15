TL;DR Breakdown

XRP price prediction expects a fall to $0.45 if support fails

Bullish activity seems to be abating

Bears set to continue decreasing XRP price into late December

Volatility decreasing as XRP price falls

Weekly chart paints XRP as still bullish

XRP has seen huge price swings since November – having reached highs of $0.78, and now falling down to below $0.50. For those holding XRP now, the short-term future remains uncertain.

Following the climatic and long-awaited Flare airdrop on the 12th of December 2020, XRP prices fell though little volume movement appeared. As a result, the market saw the bears gain the upper hand and XRP prices descend below $0.50.

At the time of writing, XRP price is currently $0.485 – down 2.51 percent on the opening price of the day.

Use the oscillator below to check what role XRP might play in your portfolio.