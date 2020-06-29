On Friday, hundreds of indignant holders converged at Ripple’s head office in downtown San Francisco dissenting the poor price performance of XRP and Ripple’s defeat to hold out its target. As they shouted “Where’s the bank money?”, XRP holders toppled down the statue of Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Angry XRP holders demand answers

Worn-out of all the failed assurances and the negative price actions of Ripple over the last three years, indignant XRP holders resolved to take a stand. 3-year XRP holder Leonard Mingus, infusing frenzy into the surrounding mob, yells:

You promised us dozens of banks!” yelled a 3-year XRP holder Leonard Mingus, inciting a thoughtless intensity in the surrounding mob. “WHERE’S OUR BANKS!? WHERE’S OUR UTILITY!? WHERE’S OUR MOON!? WE WANT ANSWERS!!!

Angry XRP holder Naga Beau takes a snap in front of the tumbled statue of Garlinghouse in downtown San Francisco, The Shadow Magick specialist has been one of the most forthright XRP holders concerning the substandard market performance of the digital asset.

XRP_Productions reporters were enlightened by Ripple’s spokesperson that the company has “expressed time and again that we do not control the price of XRP, but we will continue to build out its ecosystem.”

Beau responds:

That’s some bullsh*t right there,” said Naga Beau. “where the mothaf**kin’ bank money at!? I’m glad we pulled down that Barry Manilow-ass statue!

Ripple XRP keeps falling below $0.1800

Sometime in mid-June, rumors were rife about impending trouble for XRP as Thomas Silkjær, the founder of xrplorer, spoke about this in a recent post, saying:

If the 485,000,000 XRP from PlusToken…is in fact still in the hands of bad actors, they are being moved to exchanges in an increasing rate. – This week alone, close to 100,000,000 has been sent to [HBTC].

The price of Ripple XRP has been moving lower and lower against the USD for the last few weeks. A few weeks ago, the token fell below the $0.2000 level and it has been declining steadily since then. XRP investors were jittery and getting angrier about what could ultimately happen.

In late March 2020, the XRP holding crucial level in BTC pair is 0.00002350-0.00002400 satoshis. However, losing this support level would cause the price to make a substantial drop to 0.00001400-0.00001500 satoshis, a drop of 40%. The chart shows a clear drop in 2019 to the support level of 0.00002350-0.00002400 satoshis.

At the time of writing, the price of the token was $0.179310. It is down by 1.84% against the USD and down by 0.87% against the price of Bitcoin. The trading volume over a 24 hour period is $1,254,252,997 and the market capitalization is $7,935,856,732.S