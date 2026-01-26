XRP dips -5.7% into the undervalued zone.

XRP’s 30-day market value to realized value ratio has slipped 5.7%, which means the market considers the current valuation a “likely profitable” entry point for long term holders.

In the last week, XRP has been changing hands between the $1.88-$1.95 range, failing to establish a decisive trend in either direction. However, beneath this sideways price action is a market pressure for buyers to step in and take up positions as the token is supposedly “undervalued.”

According to social media sentiment tracking platform Santiment, a negative 30-day MVRV means the average holder who bought within the past month is sitting on unrealized losses, a condition traders see as lower downside risk and a reason for accumulating coins.

📊The lower a coin's 30-day MVRV is, the less risk there is in opening or adding on to your position. ➖ A coin having a negative percentage means average traders you're competing with are down money, and there is an opportunity to enter while profits are below the normal… pic.twitter.com/YH8y4IzkWc — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 26, 2026

When MVRV moves into red territory, traders entering the market have less competition from profitable holders, while positive readings spell that many participants are already in profit and are ready to sell.

XRP, ADA, LINK and ETH are currently undervalued

Santiment’s comparable readings for the undervalued assets lists Chainlink with a 30-day MVRV near minus 9.5%, Cardano 7.9%, Ethereum 7.6%, and XRP firmly in the middle at 5.7%. While these metrics could signal a reduced immediate risk, the Ripple token’s price behavior has not given buyers any confidence to step in.

XRP has shed 48% from its $3.66 high recorded last July, returning to a one-year central demand zone. Historically, this region has been the launch base for a push to the upside, evident in the June 2025 rally that carried XRP to its $3.66 peak.

Much to the dismay of holders, the token is pressing the lower boundary of the zone near $1.85 this time, after an initial bounce attempt beyond $2.4 failed during December 2025 to the last week of January.

TradingView’s technical indicators show signs of slowing downside pressure, but there’s not much to call a reversal to the upper $2 level. Between December 31 and January 20, XRP formed a hidden bullish divergence on the daily chart. The price printed a higher low while the RSI dropped to deeper lows, which indicated that sellers are losing control and that buyers may soon reassert themselves, as seen in previous cycles.

Yet, after the divergence appeared three weeks into the first month of the year, XRP’s price stalled and repeatedly failed to flip its fall below $2. As of the time of this publication, the coin had lost over 4% of its value over the last seven days, trading at $1.989.

The lack of follow-through could mean that while selling pressure may have eased, buyers were unwilling or unable to step in with sufficient force. As a result, XRP remained vulnerable near the lower end of its established range.

XRP exchange reserves go high, as ETFs start dumping

XRP reserves on crypto exchange Binance have climbed to approximately 2.74 billion tokens, the highest level since last November. The uptick in reserves comes after months of steady declines, culminating in a low of 2.63 billion XRP last month.

During November and December, large amounts of XRP were withdrawn from Binance into external wallets, which analysts believe were either for long-term holding or to reduce exposure to exchange custody risk.

The recent uptick in reserves could mean that some of those tokens are now returning to the exchange, purportedly to be sold or distributed, more doom for XRP holders hoping for the market’s intervention to kickstart a bull run.

Institutions have also started selling their holdings, as XRP spot exchange-traded fund products recorded net outflows of approximately $40 million in the week ending January 23.

