Xbox President Sarah Bond Gives an Update on Call of Duty for Game Pass

Xbox

1. Microsoft Xbox plans for Call of Duty and Activision
TL;DR

  • Sarah Bond mentioned in an interview with Bloomberg reporter Dana Bass that Call of Duty and other Activision titles will launch on Game Pass.
  • Xbox president Sarah Bond said the company is focused on releasing their first-party games on Game Pass.
  • Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty is one of the most in-demand titles set to be launched on Game Pass.

Xbox is experiencing challenging times in the gaming industry, leading to the recent closure of multiple gaming studios. Consequently, video game players have remained concerned about the state of Xbox gaming. Claims have been made about the uncertainty of the Game Pass subscription service, leaving players confused about what’s next.

It appears that Sarah Bond wanted to put things straight. In an interview with Bloomberg’s Tech reporter Dina Bass, she discussed the possibilities of Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard titles launching on Xbox Game Pass. 

In the interview, Sarah discussed Xbox’s plans to build on the company’s deal with Activision Blizzard and re-establish growth in the industry. She explained the company’s focus on mobile as they seek to tap into the huge number of gamers primarily using mobile, claiming that Xbox will launch its exclusive mobile experience for gaming in July and will offer Microsoft’s first-party games. 

Microsoft Xbox plans for Call of Duty and Activision

Microsoft understandably acquired Activision Blizzard last year, and since then, Xbox fans have been anticipating the launch of games under the developer on Game Pass. Call of Duty is certainly the main title in question, and after Xbox successfully launched Diablo 4 to the Xbox Game Pass service. 

Since Diablo 4 launched on the service, players have been keen on Call of Duty, which is one of the most popular Activision Blizzard games. Sarah Bond confirmed in the interview that Microsoft will continue to release its first-party games on Game Pass. These first-party games certainly include Activision Blizzard’s catalog, with titles like Call of Duty. 

Although Sarah Bond clarified to players expecting to play Call of Duty on Game Pass, a lot still remains vague. Players are still in the dark as rumors spread about the possible Xbox Game Pass subscription price increase. 

She reiterated the mission to have every single game that Microsoft builds be launched on day one on Game Pass for players to enjoy. She refrained from giving out more information on dates and specific titles, keeping players on the lookout.

