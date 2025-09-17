FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
EURMedia MattersUSDX

Musk’s X wins round in legal battle with Media Matters

2 mins read
810840
Musk’s X wins round in legal battle with Media Matters.

Contents

1. Media Matters stands by its work and denies wrongdoing
2. Media Matters hits back with lawsuit and fights FTC subpoena
Share link:

In this post:

  • A U.S. judge ruled that X can keep its defamation lawsuit against Media Matters in Texas, rejecting a venue change to California.
  • Media Matters filed a countersuit in California, accusing X of launching a retaliatory “libel tourism” campaign.
  • X has temporarily avoided penalties from the European Commission over potential violations of the Digital Services Act.

A U.S. judge on Tuesday said X, Elon Musk’s social network, can keep its case against Media Matters in Texas, turning down calls to move it to California.

Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of the Northern District of Texas said he “does not find good cause” to move the case out of Fort Worth. X brought the suit in 2023 after Media Matters published a piece saying ads from major brands appeared beside extremist posts on the site. X says the Washington, D.C. based nonprofit harmed the company with that report.

Media Matters stands by its work and denies wrongdoing

Media Matters asked to shift the case, arguing Texas was the wrong venue because neither party was located there when the complaint was filed and the alleged conduct had no Texas link. X, then based in San Francisco, moved its headquarters last year to Bastrop, Texas.

Around that time, the company also changed its terms of service to channel user disputes to the Northern District of Texas, a court where conservative litigants in political matters have often won.

Reuters reported O’Connor had earlier refused to send the lawsuit to California. In July, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directed him to conduct a fuller review before ruling on venue. X told the court the transfer bid fit a “pattern of gamesmanship and delay” by Media Matters and urged the judge to keep the case in Texas. His latest order keeps the dispute in Fort Worth.

See also  OpenAI announces new mentorship program for budding tech founders

Media Matters hits back with lawsuit and fights FTC subpoena

The fight between the parties is also playing out elsewhere. In March, Media Matters filed its own suit against X in federal court in California, alleging the company is using baseless cases to run a “vendetta-driven campaign of libel tourism.”

In Washington, the group is contesting a U.S. Federal Trade Commission subpoena for its communications with other watchdogs that examine misinformation and hate speech in news and on social platforms. A judge quashed the subpoena, and the FTC has appealed.

On another front X was spared from the EU penalty for now according to a previous Cryptopolitan report.

In July, The European Commission paused one of its probes into whether the platform violated digital transparency obligations, and will miss the target it had set to finish the inquiry before its summer break. Three officials familiar with the file said a decision is now more likely after there is clarity from ongoing EU-U.S. trade talks.

EU tech officials stated last year that X breached the Digital Services Act’s content rules. Companies found to have violated the law can be fined up to 6% of worldwide turnover, and repeat offenses can lead to a suspension from operating in the EU.

An EU spokesperson said the proceedings remain active and told Reuters by email “The enforcement of our legislation is independent of the current ongoing negotiations.”

See also  Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan