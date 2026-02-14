X announces revolutionary in-feed trading that will transform social media into ultimate financial platform

Users will soon be able to buy and sell stocks and digital currencies without ever leaving their feeds, according to a top official at social media giant X this week.

Nikita Bier, who leads product development at X, unveiled the trading plans on February 14, 2026. The update builds on a feature X first showcased in January.

How the new trading feature will work

Customers will activate it by clicking on ticker symbols in their feeds. Upon selecting symbols such as $BTC for Bitcoin or $TSLA for Tesla brings up-to-date price charts, pertinent conversations, and alternatives for transactions.

The update targets users who start their trading with X’s market news before switching to other apps. X aims to shorten the time between consumers spotting critical information and taking action by integrating trading into the social media stream. When popular articles or shifting sentiments impact erratic investments, this might result in quicker responses.

Bier addressed concerns about cryptocurrency spam on the platform. In his February 14 message, he wrote: “I genuinely want crypto to proliferate on X, but applications that create incentives to spam, raid, and harass random users is not the way. It meaningfully degrades the experience for millions of people, only to enrich a few people.”

He stated that X will make its programming rules stricter to stop bad actors who use tactics like “claim your fees” setups that encourage unwanted behavior.

Part of broader financial services expansion

The trading feature represents part of X’s bigger push into financial services. The company now holds money-handling licenses in more than 40 U.S. states and has teamed up with Visa to process payments. X is also testing a digital wallet called X Money with company workers.

During a recent presentation for his artificial intelligence company xAI, Elon Musk said a small group of outside users could test X Money within one to two months. The full launch is planned for sometime later in 2026. Musk described the wallet as the planned “central source of all monetary transactions.”

This fits with Musk’s goal of turning X into an “everything app” similar to WeChat, which combines social media with payments and other services. Now active investing will join that mix.

News outlets reported that Musk has been working toward this goal for years. He first talked publicly about making X a complete financial platform back in 2022. The company has already laid the groundwork with person-to-person money transfers and basic payment tools.

Financial experts say built-in trading could greatly increase the platform’s use for investing, especially in cryptocurrency markets where X already influences opinions on digital coins. But the company faces significant challenges.

X must follow strict government rules for stock trading and varying cryptocurrency regulations worldwide. The platform needs strong oversight to prevent false information from causing price swings or organized efforts to artificially pump up certain investments. Similar problems have occurred when hype-driven posts caused major price changes.

Bier’s recent comments highlight ongoing friction with outside developers. Some have complained that X limits access to its programming tools for certain crypto projects while creating competing features. The company says it wants to encourage genuine interactions rather than spammy behavior.

X faces out against well-known trading programs like Coinbase for bitcoin enthusiasts and Robinhood for infrequent investors. When combining social media with real money decisions, success will depend on seamless functioning, robust security measures, and preserving user confidence.

With 600 million monthly users and goals to reach 1 billion, adding direct trading marks one of the biggest expansions yet in Musk’s plan to reshape what role the platform plays in people’s daily financial lives.