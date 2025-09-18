Wormhole announces major W token upgrade, price jumps 20%.

Wormhole has announced a major upgrade to its W token through the W 2.0 tokenomics release.

The multi-chain protocol introduced the Wormhole Reserve, 4% targeted base yield, and optimized unlock schedules. The W token price jumped over 22% in the past 24 hours and gained 40% over 30 days following the announcement.

W 2.0 introduces reserve mechanism and yield program

Wormhole has launched W 2.0 tokenomics featuring the Wormhole Reserve that will accumulate protocol value and revenues. The strategic reserve channels on-chain and off-chain revenues from Wormhole, Portal, and ecosystem applications into the W token value.

The reserve system ensures that increasing Wormhole adoption translates to the W token value through network expansions and Portal fees. Protocol revenues from ecosystem applications contribute to the reserve and creates a growing portion of locked W tokens.

W token holders can now access 4% targeted base yield through governance participation and staking. The yield comes from existing token supply and protocol revenues without introducing inflation. Total supply remains capped at 10 billion tokens with no new minting planned.

Portal Earn enables individuals to accrue points to increase staking rewards by utilizing the main app of Wormhole. Active usage of the ecosystem increases the rewards potential above the 4% baseline.

Annual cliff unlocks replaced with bi-weekly schedule

Wormhole has done away with concentrated annual cliff drops in favor of two-weekly drops that started October 3, 2025. The redesigned release pattern reduces market stress resulting from massive token sell-outs.

Unlocking every two weeks affects Guardian Nodes (5.1%), Community & Launch (17%), Ecosystem & Incubation (31%), and Strategic Network Participants (11.6%). These categories change from annual cliffs to continuous releases in 4.5 years.

Foundation Treasury (23.3%) remains unchanged to the original daily 4-year itinerary. Core Contributor allocations (12%) officially become released every two weeks to the Wormhole Foundation but remain annually contractually locked.

Its extended lock schedule keeps investors and Guardian verifiers in lockstep with protocol success through October of 2028. That’s another 6 months after initial commitments.

W token price jumps following the announcement

The W token price jumped by 22% in 24 hours after the announcement. The market reacted favorably to better tokenomics and yield structures. Current supply in circulation is at about 4.76 billion tokens that represent 46.63% of total supply. The W token is native ERC-20 and Solana SPL via Wormhole’s Native Token Transfers standard. Cross-chain capability is available in over 40 blockchains.

The work on products such as Portal, Native Token Transfers, Settlement, and Queries is ongoing. Institutional-grade assets increasingly choose Wormhole due to its unique security advantages. Wormhole contributors are aiming to make the protocol the default rails of the internet economy’s capital markets worldwide.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes