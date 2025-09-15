FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M token unlocks this week

Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790m token unlocks this week

1. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks
2. Solana heads large linear unlocks
3. Less popular token unlocks
  • Optimism and Fasttoken lead $790 million in weekly token unlock events.
  • OP dominates cliff unlocks with $91.49 million single release.
  • Solana heads linear unlocks, contributing $121.22 million weekly.

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data.

Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects.

Optimism leads large cliff unlocks

Optimism dominates the cliff unlock schedule with 116 million OP tokens worth $91.49 million being released. This unlock is 6.89% of OP’s total unlock supply allocation. The substantial release makes OP the largest single cliff event in the weekly schedule.

As per Tokenomist data, Fasttoken follows closely with 20 million FTN tokens valued at $89.80 million in cliff unlocks. This release accounts for 2.08% of FTN’s unlock supply allocation.

Source: Tokenomist
Source: Tokenomist

ZRO secures third position with 25.71 million tokens worth $51.16 million being unlocked. This event represents 8.53% of ZRO’s unlock allocation in a concentrated release. VELO contributes 3 billion tokens valued at $49.32 million despite the large token count. This release carries substantial weight at 13.63% of VELO’s unlock supply.

ARB rounds out the top five with 92.65 million tokens worth $47.80 million being released. This unlock represents 2.03% of ARB’s unlock supply allocation.

Smaller cliff unlocks include SEI with $18.34 million, ID contributing $12.01 million, ZK adding $10.41 million, KAITO with $9.85 million, APE at $9.40 million, LISTA providing $8.69 million, and MELANIA completing the schedule with $5.31 million.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, CHEEL and Aptos (APT) led token unlocks in the last week.

Solana heads large linear unlocks

Solana dominates the linear unlock category with 502.93K SOL tokens worth $121.22 million in weekly releases. The daily unlock represents just 0.09% of SOL’s circulating supply.

TRUMP token contributes 4.89 million tokens valued at $58.82 million through linear unlock mechanisms. The release equals 1.52% of TRUMP’s circulating supply on a daily basis. This higher percentage could create more noticeable market pressure compared to other linear releases.

Worldcoin adds 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $42.79 million in linear unlock value. The release represents 0.97% of WLD’s circulating supply each day. The steady flow provides a predictable supply increase for market participants and traders.

DOGE contributes 96.54 million tokens worth $26.68 million despite representing only 0.06% of the circulating supply. IP adds $22.27 million while AVAX contributes $20.69 million to the weekly linear total. The low percentages for major tokens reflect their large circulating supplies.

MORPHO and TIA both contribute around $14 million each to the linear unlock schedule. SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, JTO, NEAR, and ENS complete the major linear releases. These tokens contribute between $7.33 million and $12.53 million each.

Less popular token unlocks

According to CoinMarketCap, Altoscan functions with a total of 100 million ATS tokens in circulation and 77.71% of unlock progress finished. The upcoming unlock includes 1.04 million ATS tokens valued at around $143,163.89.

Verida displays 277.04 million VDA tokens in circulation, while 41.64% of unlock development is completed. The project has scheduled 21.43 million VDA tokens in its forthcoming unlock worth $59,334.97.

ZTX presents 4.2 billion tokens in circulation with 59.49% unlock progress completed. The upcoming unlock includes 229.51 million ZTX tokens valued at $395,666.48.

Zebec Network has 90.91 billion ZBCN tokens in circulation and 85.79% unlock completion. The pending unlock includes 2.12 billion ZBCN tokens that translate to a value of $8.54 million.

Sharky displays 28.81 million of the in-circulation SHARK tokens, with 88.60% unlock completion reached. The next unlock event includes 2.03 million SHARK tokens valued at $9,926.7.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

