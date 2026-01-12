World Liberty Markets goes live, using $3.4 billion USD1 stablecoin for crypto loans and liquidity

World Liberty just turned on its biggest project yet. The company’s new platform, World Liberty Markets, is now live, giving people a way to borrow and lend crypto directly with each other. The whole thing runs on their own USD1 stablecoin, which already has a $3.4 billion market cap, and it also supports WLFI, Ethereum, tokenized Bitcoin, USDT, and USDC.

The company says President Donald Trump is “co-founder emeritus.” That line is right there on their homepage, not buried in the fine print. The launch adds more fuel to what they’ve been building since last year, and it’s clear they want USD1 everywhere.

Binance, which helped create the token, recently added new trading pairs. MGX, an investment firm out of Abu Dhabi, even used USD1 to grab a $2 billion stake in Binance.

Platform supports lending, borrowing, and more assets coming

Zak Folkman, one of the co-founders, said the platform will support more assets soon. Real-world stuff too. “We have a lot of partnerships that will be coming online in the next several weeks,” he said.

That includes real estate, prediction markets, and more exchanges. He wouldn’t give exact names, but World Liberty has already talked before about tokenizing Trump family properties.

The tech under the platform is built by Dolomite, a third-party crypto lending system. Zach Witkoff, the company’s CEO, said it adds more ways to use USD1.“We think it can be huge, we think users are going to love it,” he said.

The company is also planning a mobile app with this lending feature baked in, and they’ve been floating the idea of a debit card where people can spend USD1 and earn loyalty rewards.

The WLFI token also plays a role. It started off as a non-transferable governance token, but the company made it tradable. That gave them another way to raise money. No fluff, just sales. And it worked. WLFI now trades, while USD1 keeps pulling in new use cases.

World Liberty files for bank charter amid rampant expansion

Five days ago, WLTC Holdings LLC, tied to the company, filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The goal is to create World Liberty Trust, a federal trust bank made for stablecoins. If approved, this new bank will handle digital custody and allow users of other stablecoins like USDT and USDC to swap into USD1 directly.

Zach said the charter would provide “a clear federal framework for custody, reserve management, and fiduciary oversight. And over time, that can enable more direct institutional participation, stronger consumer protections, and general use in regulated payment and settlement flows; always subject to supervisory approval.”

Legacy banks aren’t happy. They see this as a way to get federal approval without playing by full bank rules. It’s a growing trend. These crypto firms are going after limited charters to get through the door. Last year, Coinbase filed for one. Ripple, BitGo, and Paxos already got conditional approvals. World Liberty is just the latest one trying it.

The company says if they get approval, they’ll be able to go after institutional clients, like exchanges and funds.

