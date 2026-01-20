World Liberty Financial announces exclusive Forum to discuss the future of finance

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has announced it will host the World Liberty Forum, a central forum aimed at bringing together leaders across sectors, including capital, technology, and regulation. According to Donald Trump Jr, the event will discuss the future of finance.

According to the Trump-backed DeFi project, the invitation-only event will feature leaders from global sectors such as finance and technology. The event will take place at Mar-a-Lago, a private venue, and aims to discuss the future of finance, technology, and regulation.

World Liberty Financial to set the stage for future revolutions in the global economy

GM ☝️ family — BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! Watch what our co‑founder @DonaldJTrumpJr has to say about the World Liberty Forum. pic.twitter.com/rkTocmlkem — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) January 20, 2026

Donald Trump Jr, one of the cofounders of WLFI, said the event “will bring together an unmatched concentration of decision-makers at a moment when the global economic order is being reshaped.” He also said that the “forum is about defining what the next century of American innovation, leadership, and economic influence will look like,” as the U.S. gears towards its 250th anniversary on July 4.

According to a press release, the organization revealed plans for the World Liberty Forum, which will convene large players who collectively manage trillions of dollars in capital, major sporting and entertainment institutions, global media platforms, and critical financial infrastructure.

The forum is expected to host 300 guests, including executives from Fortune 500 companies, global investors, senior policy makers, and leading technology leaders. The press release highlighted that some of the prominent people who will speak at the event include banking conglomerate leaders, such as the Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, and asset management executives, including the CEO of Franklin Templeton, Gerry Cardinale.

Managing Partner of RedBird Capital and owner of AC Milan, Michael Selig, as well as Behdad Eghbali, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman, will also speak at the event. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and Philippe Laffont, Founder and CIO of Coatue Management, will also attend the event.

Co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, Zach Witkoff, said the company thrives as a bridge between institutional finance and next-generation technology. The executive highlighted the entity’s move last year to launch USD1, WLFI’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, as one of its “groundbreaking” achievements to meet its bridging objective. Witkoff emphasized that the “World Liberty Forum will serve as a new platform for our accelerated development.”

The publication emphasized that the forum’s agenda will focus on solutions to revolutionize the global economy. Some of the topics to be discussed during the event include the spontaneous evolution of financial markets, the rise of crypto assets, the rise of artificial intelligence, the management of complex geopolitical risk, and how collaborations in the public and private sectors can improve the global economy.

World Liberty Financial launches World Liberty Markets for crypto lending and borrowing

The event announcement comes after World Liberty Financial (WLFI) launched World Liberty Markets, a new lending and borrowing platform that allows users to borrow and lend crypto assets such as USD1, WLFI, Ether, tokenized Bitcoin, USDT, and USDC. A previous Cryptopolitan report dated January 12 covered the story, noting that the lending and borrowing platform will soon incorporate more crypto assets.

The report also noted that the founders intend to add real-world assets too. Zak Folkman, one of the co-founders, said the platform has formed strategic partnerships that will debut soon, including prediction markets, real estate, and more exchanges. Folkman did not give exact names, but WLFI has already hinted at the possibility of tokenizing properties belonging to the Trump family.

World Liberty Financial also announced plans to launch a mobile application that will house the lending feature, making it more accessible to users worldwide. The entity has also hinted at issuing a debit card that allows people to spend its stablecoin, USD1, and earn loyalty rewards.

The report also highlighted that World Liberty had filed a formal application with regulators to create World Liberty Trust with the intention of creating a federal trust bank for stablecoins. Once regulators give the green light, the new bank will handle digital custody and allow users of other stablecoins, such as USDT and USDC, to swap directly into USD1.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.