Trump-linked World Liberty Financial expands into forex with USD1 integration

World Liberty Financial is expanding its operations into foreign exchange trading in order to strengthen its USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. The Trump-associated crypto firm confirmed at Consensus Hong Kong that it will launch “World Swap”, a USD1-based forex platform.

Co-founder Zak Folkman said more information will be released at an upcoming Mar-a-Lago event. However, the core goal is already obvious. World Liberty Financial wants USD1 to anchor a full-stack digital finance network that includes payments, lending, asset tokenization, and now foreign exchange.

World Liberty takes on the global money game

World Liberty Financial aims to compete directly with traditional remittance firms. According to company statements, legacy operators charge between 2% – 10% per transfer. Therefore, World Swap aims to reduce costs by incorporating cross-border currency exchange into the USD1 ecosystem.

Users will send and receive digital dollars via an interface aimed to be similar to mainstream payment apps. As a result, the platform aims to reduce the friction commonly associated with managing crypto wallets and private keys.

USD1 is at the base of the whole model. The stablecoin has reached more than $5 billion in market capitalization in the first year of its existence. It is now among the top 25 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Folkman said that the growth of stablecoins has enabled the firm to accelerate product development.

USD1 powers a bold market expansion

World Liberty Financial has continually expanded its product line. At the Hong Kong conference, Folkman described World Liberty Markets as a lending platform that raised hundreds of millions of dollars in deposits within weeks of its launch.

The firm has also secured partnerships with decentralized finance protocols to increase the circulation of stablecoins. These collaborations are looking to inject USD1 into multiple blockchain environments. Therefore, adoption is no longer confined to peer-to-peer payments.

Last month, the company partnered with Spacecoin to develop a USD1-focused token swap system. Spacecoin launched three satellites into low Earth orbit to support its network infrastructure. The satellite structure will be based on World Liberty’s financial systems for transaction processing, connecting digital finance with space-based communications.

In addition, the company has announced plans to introduce real-world asset products that are collateralized by USD1. This initiative is aimed at institutional investors who are seeking exposure to tokenized traditional assets. The RWA offerings will also increase the stablecoin’s utility beyond peer-to-peer transactions.

World Liberty Financial also unveiled a branded WLFI debit card that will enable holders to spend digital assets in everyday activities. The card is meant to link crypto balances with traditional payment networks.

Meanwhile, the firm’s native token, WLFI, has been moving higher. As of the latest data, WLFI is trading around $0.107, up 7.53% over the past 24 hours. Market capitalization is about $2.86 billion.