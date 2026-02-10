Binance controls 87% of Trump-linked USD1 stablecoin

Binance turned out to be the biggest holder of Trump‑linked USD1 stablecoin. The largest crypto exchange reportedly concentrates roughly 87% of the token’s supply. This comes in when the exchange recently added 4,225 Bitcoin to its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) after swapping around $300 million worth of stablecoins.

Data shows that there are more than 5.36 billion World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) in circulation. Around $4.3 billion sits in wallets linked to Binance. However, the cumulative market cap for Stablecoin is on a surge and hovering at $314.5 billion. Tether is still leading the stablecoin tally with over 184.5 billion in circulation.

Binance US holds almost no USD1

Binance holding such a huge bag of USD1 gives it an unusually large role in explaining liquidity, distribution, and demand for a politically connected stablecoin. Meanwhile, its US affiliate holds almost no exposure. Binance US reportedly controls just $1,119 worth of USD1. This suggests that the foreign entities are the main participants who are interacting with World Liberty Financial.

WLF-linked USD1 moved on to hit the $5 billion mark last month. This placed the token among the largest stablecoins globally by circulation. Eric Trump, in a post, wrote, “Very proud of all the work being done by WLF. However, this surge allegedly coincided with a series of promotions run by Binance, which has eventually boosted its adoption.

Founded back in September 2024, World Liberty Financial describes itself as being inspired by President Trump. It lists him as co-founder alongside Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump. An LLC affiliated with Trump and family members owns about 38% of the company. It also controls 22.5 billion WLFI governance tokens. The entity is entitled to 75% of the proceeds from WLFI token sales.

Trump reported earning $57.4 million from WLF in his recent financial disclosure. Meanwhile, the Trump Organization has said Trump retains control over his businesses while in office.

Binance betting big on USD1?

Binance’s role has been crucial to USD1’s rapid expansion. The exchange waived trading fees for users converting other stablecoins into USD1 in December 2025. This happened when the transaction fees are a primary source of revenue for crypto platforms. Binance even introduced incentives allowing users to earn rewards on USD1 balances.

On Jan. 22, Binance said users holding USD1 would share $40 million in rewards. Yield-bearing stablecoins are currently the subject of intense debate in Congress. Lawmakers are considering whether such incentives resemble interest payments traditionally regulated within the banking system.

The growing relationship between Binance and World Liberty Financial has already attracted lawmakers’ attention. They argue that it presents a conflict of interest. Trump is now both a beneficiary of a major crypto business and the president overseeing regulatory policy. On the other side, Binance itself remains barred from operating its main platform in the country.

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao, pleaded guilty in 2023 to money-laundering violations. He served four months in prison. However, Trump pardoned Zhao last year and allowed him to retain his majority ownership of Binance. All these moves have sparked speculation that the platform might seek a return to the US market.