World bridge deposits break $1B mark, daily active users climb to 75K

World (WLD) is gaining attention each day, recently causing peak liquidity inflows. World chain bridge deposits broke an all-time peak above $1B.

World (WLD), formerly known as Worldcoin, is back in the spotlight this week. The project gained attention after a vertical rally for the native WLD token after months of sideways trading.

The WLD rally was sparked by the announcement of the Eightco Holdings treasury, aiming to inject $250M into the token, as Cryptopolitan previously reported.

WLD open interest moved to its highest range, though it still stands at $540M. The project has re-emerged in the crypto space, after years of skepticism linked to the data-gathering task of the Orb, as well as the relatively small free float, with a big team and investor allocations.

WLD trades on record volumes

WLD extended its winning streak after a new Upbit listing, tapping the lively South Korean market. Following the announcement, WLD broke above the $2 mark. The token already relies on the Korean won for more than 29% of its activity. Additional demand from South Korean markets is expected to boost WLD following the addition of trading pairs on Upbit.

Upbit was also the main reason for the KAITO token expansion. The market is relatively conservative in listings, but has brought consistent volumes to all of the selected projects.

After Monday’s rally, WLD continued on the same track, reaching a peak at $2.12, a price range not seen since January. WLD has had previous runs, but this time around, the expansion happens on peak volumes. WLD trading activity reached an all-time daily peak at $4.65B for the past 24 hours.

Binance was the peak driver of WLD expansion, but Bithumb also boosted the token. Soon after peaking, WLD took a step back to $1.86, though retaining its momentum and mindshare growth. WLD turned into one of the most mentioned tickers as of September 9, with Google searches also picking up.

World marks peak bridge inflows

The sudden popularity of WLD as a treasury token and the vertical rally raised demand for bridging assets to WLD. World Chain bridged value has been growing gradually, with wrapped assets meant for DeFi activity.

Based on Token Terminal estimates, World has now attracted over $1.1B through bridge deposits.

The deposits into World Chaina accelerated once again in September. World Chain carries a small DeFi sector, with most of the inflows in WETH and WBTC. Currently, DeFi apps carry around $95M in value locked, with a native lending version of Morpho as the top liquidity hub.

World Chain is also still in its expansion stage. Since late 2024, the chain has grown its daily active users. After months with around 15K daily active users, World Chain experienced another wave of growth. Currently, the chain has over 75K daily active users.

The recent spike in activity may be due to demand for trading and the popularity of WLD. However, the chain has also reported a growing number of accounts using proof of humanity. As Sam Altman watches the expansion of AI, the counter-role of World may also grow in importance.

