WLD goes vertical amid Eightco Holdings new treasury inclusion

World (WLD) is the next project to be viewed as a potential treasury resource. WLD tokens went vertical, trading at a three-month peak, after the announcement of a new treasury.

World (WLD) (formerly Worldcoin) gained exposure after being selected as a new treasury asset. Following the news, WLD had a near-vertical rally, up over 75% for the past week to $1.49. The asset is trading at its highest level for the past three months, reaching prices not seen since February.

The token rallied after Eightco Holdings, Inc. announced the first WLD-based acquisition strategy. WLD is joining a small list of treasuries based on more exotic assets, which includes DOGE, TRUMP, SUI, and HYPE, going beyond the leading coins and tokens.

Eightco plans to launch a $250M private placement, also drawing in an additional $20M allocation from BitMine (BMNR). BitMine is currently one of the most aggressive buyers of ETH, holding the biggest treasury.

“BitMine wants to support and back innovative projects that create value for the Ethereum network. As an ERC-20 native token, World is aligned with Ethereum. World’s unique zero-knowledge Proof of Human credential could be essential to future trust and safety between technology platforms and their billions of human users,” said ThomasLee, chairman of BitMine.

Eightco announced the sale of 171,232,877 common shares at a price of $1.46 to achieve the intended fundraising. The private placement included leading crypto-first companies, World Foundation, FalconX, Kraken, Pantera, as well as other funds and backers.

WLD broke out to a three-month peak

WLD finally broke out after choppy trading and sideways movement. Until recently, the potential for an ETF was seen as a distant proposition. However, the announcement of a treasury had an outsized effect on the token.

Altcoin treasuries picked up in the summer of 2025, though most of the inflows affected ETH, SOL, and BNB. Inflows were also geographically divided, with BNB drawing in capital from investors in Southeast Asia.

Worldcoin is an entirely new selection, as the treasury has the chance of re-establishing the token’s presence among top assets.

The one potential problem with WLD is its long-term locking schedule. Currently, around 5.6B tokens are in circulation, expected to unlock 8.4B by 2029. Early backers and the team hold significant WLD reserves.

Fintech company Eightco’s stock goes vertical

The treasury effect was fully seen in the stock of Eightco Holdings Inc. The shares went vertical, from a price around $1.60 for the year to date, to over $75 within hours. Following the deal finalization, Eightco will change its ticker to ORBS.

Eightco saw the treasury strategy as a revival attempt after years of low-level trading. The company’s stock was down over 99% from its initial launch, after launching at $3,437.50 as of May 2022.

Eightco offers solutions for the e-commerce ecosystem, including fintech and inventory solutions. The company constantly expands its portfolio with new technologies.

The backing of WLD will also boost the creation of the biggest proven community of real humans. ‘If we succeed on our mission, World might become the largest network of real people online, fundamentally changing how we interact and transact throughout the Internet,’ said Sam Altman, co-founder of World.

