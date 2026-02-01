Woman claims to be Justin Sun’s ex, accuses him of fraud and publicly calls on Trump to abandon him.

A woman by the name of Ten Ten went public on X Sunday and said she used to date crypto mogul Justin Sun during the early days of TRX, accusing him of fraud, market abuse, using employees to game the system, and even potential murder.

In a series of long posts, this woman claims that she stayed silent for years out of fear for her life. She said money, influence, and power kept her quiet, but that fear is now apparently gone. She says she has evidence and wants U.S. authorities to see it. Her posts describe trading activity on Binance, internal coordination, and cash-outs that she says crushed retail traders.

Ten Ten alleges coordinated Binance trading and price inflation

Ten Ten wrote that she was directly involved in the early stage of TRX and saw how things worked from the inside. She said, “I was Justin’s girlfriend during the early stages of his entrepreneurship with TRX.” She added, “I am in possession of evidence showing that he used the identities and mobile phones of multiple employees to register numerous Binance accounts.”

She said those accounts were used together. She wrote, “Through these accounts, he conducted coordinated buying and selling on the Binance exchange to artificially inflate the price of TRX.”

Ten Ten then said the plan ended with heavy selling. “This was followed by large-scale selling to dump on retail investors, thereby obtaining enormous illegal profits.”

She said the employees whose identities were used were based in Beijing. She said the trades were not random and not small. She said the activity was planned and repeated. She added, “I am willing to fully cooperate with an SEC investigation.”

Ten Ten also said she would submit WeChat chat records and evidence shared with her by employees. She asked U.S. judicial authorities to contact her and said the information should be shared widely.

She said Justin used the identities of multiple Beijing-based employees to operate Binance accounts. She said these accounts were used to control TRX market capitalization. She wrote that aggressive cash-outs happened at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. She said insider trading and predatory practices on Binance are the source of his wealth. She added that only a small part of her evidence has been made public so far.

Ten Ten accuses Justin of betraying her and flaunting wealth after breakup

In the second post, Ten Ten explained why she decided to speak now, saying, “The reason I exposed him is that I devoted my own future to his career. The man who once promised to marry me later, at a recent public event, openly boasted to CZ that he was dating a well-known athlete. Subsequently, at a private dinner with prominent figures from the Chinese cryptocurrency industry, he announced that he was in a relationship with the famous Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu.”

Ten described Justin’s wealth and influence like this:- “He is immensely wealthy, and I may very well pay a heavy personal price for speaking out.”

She said she watched a man who built wealth by exploiting retail investors turn into a global crypto figure.

“He could invest in the digital currency projects of a U.S. presidential figure in exchange for his own protection; he could use money to manufacture endless online praise celebrating his so-called success; he could spend tens of millions of dollars to travel to space, millions more to dine with Warren Buffett,” said Ten Ten.

Ten wrote that he even bragged on X about paying three million dollars per hour for a meeting with Elon Musk.

She directly addressed the Trump family. She wrote, “President Trump, how can you stand alongside such a person? Has money also clouded your judgment? Is the leader of a nation that claims to uphold justice and fairness across the world someone who can be bought for a handful of dollars, freely granting protection and exemptions like a merchant striking deals? If that is the case, where should our faith in the United States be placed? With this resolve, I decided to report everything to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).”

Sun’s alleged ex says she fears for safety, preserved evidence, and claimed cash-outs

Ten Ten later addressed her own safety. She wrote, “I cherish life. I love my two dogs.” She said she is building a business in Japan and working hard every day. She added, “I will not commit suicide.” She said she knows the situation is dangerous but said she would never take her own life.

She said all evidence has been copied many times. She wrote that the material is stored securely and shared with influential friends on X. She said if anything happened to her, those people would speak up immediately.

Ten also described her background, saying that she grew up in an ordinary family in China. She said she worked harder than most people to earn a decent life. She wrote, “I am just an ordinary person who wants a happy life.” She added that she refuses to hand the world to people who do evil, no matter the cost.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.