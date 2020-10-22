Wirex multicurrency MasterCard waitlist is now out.

Wirex blockchain based platform aims for larger goals.

Over 3.1 million customer base ready to avail Wirex Multicurrency MasterCard services.

Wirex, a global blockchain platform, aims to set a new FinTech standard by shortlisting its much-awaited multicurrency card launch while aiming to grow itself by a massive leap to be the number one blockchain platform. Known for its one of a kind, game-changing contactless payment facilities, the firm seeks to enhance digital space with this Mastercard embedded with many distinct features.

Over $4.86 (£3.7) million raised by Wirex through a crowdfunding campaign and Mastercard deeming Wirex as its first crypto native member are said to be the two key factors in the launch of the new digitized MasterCard. This goes in line with the firm’s aim to digitize the conventional market across the EEA region and be a household name to its 3.1 million consumer base.

Wirex multicurrency MasterCard launch

Expected to be out in the market by as early as November, Wirex multicurrency MasterCard holds distinct precedence over its contenders, offering a uniquely seamless experience to consumers backed up with unique OTC and interbank rates.

Connected to a whooping 19 currency accounts embedded with high-security functions within its own Digital app, the firm aims to dish out fiat and crypto dealings with no added hassles of exchanging or offboarding.

Boasting the inauguration of this distinct product, Pavel Matveev, CEO, and co-founder of Wirex, shared his views and positivity on its launch by highlighting the firm’s aim to merge the gap of conventional and digital institutions by introducing the market with much-needed products meeting the needs of the future. Being the first in the crypto market to collaborate with Mastercard, Matveev shared details on the positive and overwhelming response among consumers to receive the product.

A few successes in this Fintech startups bags proving their dedication to innovations are the world’s first crypto-compatible Visa debit card and a crypto rewards scheme constantly upgraded to keep the consumers hooked up. The company has partnered with market pioneers and expects to launch a number of digital currency schemes like multicurrency IBAN, free SEPA multicurrency transfers, and no foreign exchange fees.