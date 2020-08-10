The UK-based crypto payments platform Wirex announced in an official blog post on Friday that it has bagged a money transmission license from the US state of Georgia. This license will serve as the first crucial step in fulfilling its dream of expanding in America.

Multicurrency crypto payments platform that allows secure and borderless spending and exchange of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies using the Wirex App or the Visa card has had a remarkable year so far.

Crypto payments firm Wirex’s impressive 2020

Last month, it partnered with global payments giant Mastercard and became the first-ever cryptocurrency-centric platform to attain Mastercard Principal membership. The move further strengthened its mission to bring cryptocurrencies to the mainstream and address the preconceived uncertainties by collaborating with big names in the fintech space.

It also solidified its core message of empowering people by making fiat and crypto accessible to all by launching its first worldwide TV brand campaign last week and enabled Stellar to roll out 26 new stablecoins for daily use, following its collaboration with Mastercard.

Wirex realizes the American Dream

In the latest announcement, the pioneering crypto payments company has been approved a license from the State of Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Following the approval, the firm will now offer its money transfer services to the state of Georgia by linking it to a debit/spending card. It will further boost its vision to expand its offerings to other US states in the time to come.

We wish to be known as a safe, regulated, and fully compliant cryptocurrency management firm that empowers its customers with complete control over their assets. A Georgian license is a huge step forward in that direction. We aim to be that bridge between compliance and simplicity.

The crypto payments firm is already approved by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to offer its services, in the form of a multi-currency Visa card, in the whole of Europe. It has an impressive user base of three million customers across 130 countries.

Currently, it offers services in all leading traditional as well as for cryptocurrencies, including the USD, EUR, SGD, AUD, CHF, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple, among many others. A popular Crypto back rewards program, similar to any cashback program, allows its users to receive Bitcoin up to 1.5 percent of the purchase made in stores.