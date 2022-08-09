WIN NFT HERO to Bring Engaging Gaming Experience with New Features and Rewards

Singapore, Singapore, 9th August, 2022, Chainwire

WIN NFT HERO strives to bring an exceptional play-to-earn (P2E) gaming experience to users in the GameFi space with new features and rewards.

P2E has been the latest trend in GameFi since last year. However, during recent months, GameFi appeared to have taken a dip in the polls due to most blockchain games putting too much emphasis on “earning.” Because earnings aren’t guaranteed, it began to deter players from an all-around good gaming experience.

Yet, since GameFi is still generally considered the entry into the metaverse, investor confidence in the industry hasn’t deteriorated too much over short-term market swings. As GameFi is embracing a new stage of development, TRON ‘s blockchain game WIN NFT HERO looks set to take the lead and bring a next-level P2E gaming experience.

Built on the TRON blockchain, WIN NFT HERO is a “GameFi+NFT” turn-based strategy game where users fully own their in-game NFT assets, such as heroes and equipment. Allowing players to win various in-game assets for free and trade them in the official marketplace, the game is dedicated to building a “free-to-play” TRON metaverse.

The hero NFTs consist of five elements: quality, attribute, class, skill, and bond. Although each hero has their position, both short-range tanks and long-range attackers are indispensable in winning combats. Moreover, heroes of the same class or gene form bonds, which substantially boosts the squad’s performance in combat. To perform better in combat, players must create strategic plans in advance: select different heroes, arrange their positions, choose the appropriate equipment, and build bonds.

As for the gameplay, WIN NFT HERO now offers four modes: Adventure, ALLSTAR, Dungeon, and Mission. Exciting rewards are available in each mode, allowing users to enjoy P2E fun in explorations and combats. Moreover, as the metaverse is continuously being perfected, WIN NFT HERO will introduce more game modes to meet users’ demands.

WIN NFT HERO is currently embarking on a new round of closed testing alongside testing events offering generous rewards. As the game progresses to a new milestone, more rewards for early birds will be released. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

About WIN NFT HERO

WIN NFT HERO is a “GameFi + NFT” 3D cartoon-style turn-based strategy game launching soon. WIN NFT HERO is designed to allow the exchange of various heroes and equipment on the market to acquire strong spells and skills, which players can then use to win battle rewards.

