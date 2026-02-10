🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Yuan

Why is the Chinese yuan rallying today?

2 mins read
911655

Contents

1. Fed rate cuts and Trump pressure weigh on the dollar
2. Beijing cracks down on crypto to protect the yuan
Share link:

In this post:

  • The yuan hit 6.91 per dollar, its strongest level since May 2023, after seven straight months of gains.
  • China pushed banks to cut U.S. Treasury buying, which reduced dollar demand and lifted the yuan.
  • Expectations of deeper Fed rate cuts, under pressure from President Trump, are weakening the dollar.s

The yuan has jumped to 6.91 per dollar, its strongest level since May 2023. This marks seven straight months of gains, the longest winning streak since 2020–2021.

Since the start of 2025, the yuan is up 5%, making it the third-best performing Asian currency since September. And it’s not by luck. China’s financial authorities are behind it, pushing banks to cut their U.S. Treasury buying and reduce exposure if they’ve loaded up too much. This sudden pullback in dollar demand is driving the rally.

At the same time, the dollar is falling apart, making it easier for the yuan to shine. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has dropped 1.7% this year, after plunging 8% in 2025. That was the worst yearly showing for the dollar since 2017. Traders expect this trend to continue, especially if the Federal Reserve slashes rates deeper than markets are pricing in.

Fed rate cuts and Trump pressure weigh on the dollar

According to State Street strategist Lee Ferridge, the dollar could lose another 10% this year if the Fed turns more aggressive. He says a third rate cut in 2026 is “possible,” not just because of economic data, but because of the pressure that President Donald Trump might put on whoever replaces Jerome Powell as Fed Chair.

See also  Trump’s proposed 200% tariff on European liquor imports stokes worries among California's winemakers

Ferridge told reporters at the TradeTech FX conference in Miami, “Two is a reasonable base case, but we have to accept we are going into a more uncertain period of Fed policy.” He also said if Trump pushes for cheaper borrowing, that could accelerate dollar weakness even further.

The first cut is expected around June, with most traders betting on two quarter-point reductions by the end of 2026. But if the new Fed Chair bows to White House pressure, a third could be on the table. On top of that, Ferridge added that deeper cuts lower hedging costs for foreigners investing in the U.S., which would hurt the dollar more as they hedge aggressively.

Ferridge did say the dollar might briefly bounce back 2%-3% if U.S. data surprises on the upside. But so far, momentum is still sliding. And as the dollar dips, the yuan keeps gaining ground.

Beijing cracks down on crypto to protect the yuan

China isn’t just pushing banks behind closed doors. Regulators just banned unapproved yuan-pegged stablecoins and tokenized risk-weighted assets, both from inside and outside the country. On February 6, the People’s Bank of China, along with several agencies, issued a statement warning that these crypto products could threaten the yuan’s stability if left unregulated.

See also  UK Treasury announces lighter benchmark regime to woo US investors

The ban includes a full stop on businesses using words like “stablecoin,” “RWA,” or “cryptocurrency” in their names or scope. This is about pushing the adoption of the e-CNY, China’s state-backed central bank digital currency that’s been in the works for years. The document called it a response to “new circumstances and new challenges.”

There’s also an international layer to all this. The U.K. just became the first foreign country to host two yuan-clearing Chinese banks.

On January 29, during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Beijing, China’s central bank approved the Bank of China’s London branch as a new clearing hub. This boosts offshore yuan trading in Europe, with London now a major link in China’s global currency network.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan