Why are China’s tech stocks rallying today?

China’s tech stocks are flying today because traders are reacting to real news. TikTok maker ByteDance had dropped its new video-making app called Seedance 2.0 and it’s not some half-baked beta.

The videos it generates apparently look so good, it got everyone’s attention fast. By the time markets closed, COL Group had maxed out at its daily 20% limit. Shanghai Film and Perfect World each gained 10%. Baidu has seen a shocking 9% rally, Alibaba surged by 3.6%, and Xiaomi has increased by 8.32%, and JD.com has rallied by 7.16%.

The CSI 300 Index climbed 1.4% and didn’t even need outside help to get there. Traders saw a fresh tech product that didn’t need five years of guessing to prove itself. And with all the bad property data and noise around U.S. bonds, these guys dumped slow bets and ran to what was actually moving: apps and chips.

Chip debut and stock rule changes drive trading frenzy

Montage Technology made its Hong Kong trading debut and completely exploded. It opened at HK$168, compared to its offer price of HK$106.89. Then it surged as high as HK$176 and closed at HK$175, nailing a 64% gain in one day.

Montage raised HK$7.04 billion, or $900 million, to pour into research. They make memory interface chips used in AI data centers, helping processors and memory work faster together. Early on Monday, it was the tenth most traded stock by turnover. People weren’t waiting around to buy this thing.

While the tech stories were heating up, China’s stock exchanges made things easier for listed companies. Regulators said they’ll now let firms raise cash through private placements or convertible bonds, even if their stocks are below their IPO price.

The new rule only applies to what they call “high-quality” companies. Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing bourses all dropped the same exact statement. Their goal? Push more innovation. Help more expansion. Basically, they want more companies like Montage.

Bond warnings and property collapse hit the background

The rest of the market wasn’t nearly as calm. Chinese regulators told local banks to stop buying so many U.S. Treasuries. Not tomorrow. Right now. If banks already had a lot, they were told to reduce those holdings. The state’s own Treasury pile isn’t part of that.

But this shook things up. Yields on U.S. government debt climbed. The 10-year went up to 4.25%, the 30-year hit 4.88%, and the Bloomberg dollar index dropped 0.2%. Investors looked for other places to park their cash. Gold was one of them.

And then there’s real estate. Just two months into 2026 and S&P Global Ratings already cut its forecast for China’s property market. They now expect a 10% to 14% drop in sales. Back in October, they were saying maybe 5% to 8%. That didn’t hold.

Sales fell 12.6% last year to 8.4 trillion yuan, half of what it was in 2021. The market has been drowning in unsold homes for six straight years. Developers won’t stop building. Buyers won’t show up. Prices are expected to fall another 2% to 4% this year.

S&P said, “This is a downturn so entrenched that only the government has capacity to absorb the excess inventory.”

They added that the state could step in to buy more housing and turn it into affordable homes, but that hasn’t happened in a serious way yet. China’s housing mess isn’t going away. And that’s why investors are picking tech today. It’s the only thing showing signs of life.