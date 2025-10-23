🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
2 mins read
843414
WhiteBIT’s Institutional Night brings together global finance leaders to discuss the next phase of stablecoin adoption

1. WhiteBIT drives institutional adoption through stablecoin infrastructure
  • WhiteBIT hosted over 100 top finance executives at FC Barcelona Museum on October 15 to discuss stablecoin adoption.
  • The event focused on how stablecoins are moving into corporate treasuries and cross-border payments.
  • Paxos, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton discussed real-world use cases, including 24/7 settlement and yield opportunities.

European crypto exchange WhiteBIT gathered over a hundred senior executives on October 15 inside the FC Barcelona Museum for what it called Institutional Night.

The event was private, but key players from investment banks, stablecoin issuers, prime brokers, and companies were there to talk about how stablecoins are becoming part of real‑world finance.

The meeting came at a time when stablecoins are moving from trading desks into corporate treasuries and cross‑border payments, so attendees focused on discussing how crypto companies and traditional banks can work together without friction.

Panelists agreed that financial systems are moving from account‑based setups toward wallet‑based ecosystems, where stablecoins act as the main settlement layer for international money transfers.

WhiteBIT has been providing trading tools, custody solutions, and liquidity infrastructure for professional and corporate clients. The company also offers Crypto‑as‑a‑Service, which allows banks, telecom companies, and fintechs to plug crypto directly into their own platforms.

Scene from WhiteBIT’s Institutional Night event. Source: WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT drives institutional adoption through stablecoin infrastructure

The guests were reportedly first given a private tour of the FC Barcelona Museum, walking through rooms lined with trophies, jerseys, and exhibits celebrating club icons like Lionel Messi and Xavier Hernández Creus. The atmosphere was exclusive but informal, a reminder that legacy and innovation can share the same space.

After a standard welcome by the museum, the focus moved to a panel titled “From Trading to Treasury: Challenges and Opportunities in Institutional Adoption of Stablecoins,” moderated by Sergii Bulgakov, WhiteBIT’s Chief Commercial Officer, and had speakers from Paxos, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton, companies representing issuance, trading, and asset management respectively.

Paxos reportedly said, “People use stablecoins because it’s an effective form of commerce. They remove friction, volatility, and offer 24/7 settlement, making it a perfect vehicle for exchanging value across borders.”

Meanwhile, VanEck believes that:- “Corporates can use stablecoins to optimize cashflow and earn extra yield on balances, making it an alternative investment tool.”

The famous Citibank projection that stablecoins could reach a $4 trillion market cap by 2030 came up during the discussion, with the speakers suggesting that billions might use them daily without realizing it.

As the event hit halfway, Paxos introduced its new Global Dollar Network, saying it was built to expand global access to regulated USD‑backed assets.

WhiteBIT’s goal, stated by a company representative, is “to build the bridge between traditional and digital finance.”

