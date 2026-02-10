What’s driving Spotify’s 13% pre-market surge after its Q1 outlook?

Spotify Technology SA stock is trading at $414.84 at the time of publication, up more than 13.78% since Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock had rallied to $455.50, driven by strong Q1 guidance and user growth.

Spotify’s shares are down more than 18% in the last 5 days and 21.73% in the last 30 days. Year-to-date, the stock has plummeted nearly 28%, with a 35% year-over-year drop.

Spotify’s Q4 performance exceeds Wall Street expectations

We closed out Q4 2025 with strong user growth and continued momentum. From our biggest Wrapped ever, to Prompted Playlist, and expanding audiobooks to new markets, we’re focused on delivering value for users, artists, creators and authors. pic.twitter.com/8j1E7c8yUP — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) February 10, 2026

The Swedish audio-streaming platform reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations. Spotify posted double-digit premium growth, which was the highest MAU net additions of any quarter to date.

According to the report, the firm saw an average of 751 million MAUs in the previous quarter, a 11% year-over-year surge. Spotify’s premium subscribers increased 10% YoY to 290 million. The firm’s ad-supported user total also increased 12% YoY to 476 million.

Spotify‘s total revenue for the previous quarter surged by 13% to $5.3 billion (4.5 billion euros). The firm’s gross margin for the quarter also improved by 83 bps YoY to 33.1%. Its operating income for Q4 reached $834 million (701 million euros).

Spotify also expanded its Audiobooks in Premium to five countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Monaco. The firm believes the initiative will enable eligible subscribers to access hundreds of thousands of titles, alongside music and podcasts.

The music-streaming platform paid out $11 billion to the music industry last year. The figure represents the largest annual payment to music creators from any retailer in history. Spotify also revealed that it helped artists generate more than $1 billion in ticket sales by connecting fans with live shows.

The music streaming platform has expanded its Partner Program to Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. The initiative aims to unlock new ways for creators to earn, grow, and connect with fans.

Cryptopolitan previously reported that the audio platform rolled out music videos to Premium users in the U.S. and Canada, giving them access to a growing catalogue of official videos. Spotify also launched a new campaign called Tunetorials, which turns proven advertising strategies into original songs and music videos.

Spotify forecasts better-than-expected results for Q1 2026

The firm has also forecasted first-quarter operating income above Wall Street estimates, suggesting continued upward momentum for the platform. Spotify’s Q4 growth marked the first earnings report since co-CEOs Gustav Soderstrom and Alex Nordstrom took over from Daniel Ek.

“Q4 2025 was my final quarter as CEO of Spotify, and it was a strong one. Continued momentum, new records, and a lot of progress across the company. I’m grateful to the teams globally who made it possible and looking forward to seeing Spotify’s next chapter with Alex and Gustav as co-CEOs.” –Dankel Ek, Founder of Spotify.

Ek acknowledged that the firm built a technology platform for audio that enables creators to connect with audiences. He also believes Spotify’s identity will matter even more going forward.

Ek also argued that technological shifts into AI, new interfaces, and wearables will reshape how people discover and experience audio and media. However, he confirmed that the firm will continue to build the technology to solve them in music, podcasts, books, video, and live.

Alex Nordstrom stated that the tech company closed out what was dubbed the Year of Accelerated Execution. He also revealed that the firm met or exceeded guidance across all key metrics.

Alex said the firm has framed 2026 as the Year of Raising Ambition, arguing that Spotify was founded to solve what felt like an impossible problem. He added that ambition will be the platform’s guiding principle for its next chapter.

Gustav Soderstrom argued that his job is to understand new technologies quickly and capture their potential, something he said they’ve done several times. He’s confident that the entire industry will benefit from the AI shift, but also believes that those who embrace the change and move fast will benefit the most.