Spotify teams up with major music labels to build AI tools

Spotify said Thursday it has joined forces with the world’s biggest music companies to develop artificial intelligence products that protect artists and their work.

The streaming service will work with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, independent licensing agency Merlin, and digital music firm Believe on the project. The company did not reveal what specific AI tools it plans to launch but said it is putting major resources into AI research and building new products. This includes setting up a fresh AI research lab and a dedicated product team.

Gustav Söderström, who serves as co-president at Spotify, said AI represents the biggest technology change since smartphones arrived.

According to CNBC, he explained the company wants to shape this future alongside the music business while keeping creators at the center of their plans. Söderström compared this moment to when the industry faced piracy challenges years ago.

Spotify is already testing AI features

The streaming platform already offers some AI features to users. These include an AI DJ and an AI Playlist tool that came out in beta testing last September. The playlist feature lets people create custom music collections by typing in what they want to hear.

Music industry leaders have grown increasingly worried about AI technology being misused and violating artists’ rights. Universal Music Group chief Sir Lucian Grainge told his employees on Monday that the company will refuse to license any AI system that copies an artist’s voice or makes songs using their music without permission. Grainge said working with partners like Spotify helps create an environment where artists, songwriters, fans, music companies, and tech firms can all succeed together.

This partnership announcement came less than four weeks after Spotify took action against low-quality AI content flooding its platform. The company deleted more than 75 million spam tracks over the past years and put new rules in place to stop AI systems from copying or faking artists.

The Velvet Sundown, a band created entirely by AI, gained attention this summer after reaching 1 million monthly listeners. The group now describes itself as a “synthetic music project” on its profile and currently has more than 264,000 people listening each month. Spotify has verified the band as an official artist on the platform.

Four core principles guide partnership

The collaboration will focus on four main areas. Working with record labels, distributors and music publishers which includes giving artists choices about participating, ensuring fair payment and creating new income streams, and strengthening connections between artists and fans.

Spotify emphasized in its announcement that protecting musicians’ rights matters greatly and that copyright law is critical. The company warned that if the music industry does not take charge now, AI development will move forward somewhere else without proper rights, consent, or payment for artists.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform has faced criticism over CEO Daniel Ek’s involvement in defense technology. Ek, who plans to leave his CEO position next year, led a 600-million-euro investment round for defense tech startup Helsing last June.

Several bands, including King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Xiu Xiu, Deerhoof, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Massive Attack have pulled their music from Spotify in protest. Deerhoof posted on Instagram that they do not want their music connected to AI weapons technology.