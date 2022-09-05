What’s cooking in Solana’s house? 4 important developments

The Solana foundation has made headlines following its plans to continue growing the platform. The Solana Foundation has since improved its platform to encourage growth and attract more partnerships. The collaborations have been a significant part of the Solana blockchain‘s growth.

Solana has been one of the best performing layer 1 blockchains that have managed to offer smooth transactions within its network. As a result, several projects have been built on its network to facilitate smooth transactions. Recently, the platform has witnessed several developments expected to take it to the next level.

New Solana developments

The Solana mobile stack is open-source software that allows native android Web 3 apps to operate on Solana. The Solana mobile stack is a mobile-centric approach to Web 3, a significant switch from the norm, aimed at making Solana optimized and accessible on mobile devices.

According to Anatoly Yakovenko – the co-founder of Solana, the Solana mobile stack is a groundbreaking step toward the future as it is expected to make private key management on mobile devices efficient.

Additionally, the Helium 5G network has proposed to migrate its entire network, known as HIP 70, to the Solana platform. The new development significantly boosts the Solana platform and the decentralized peer-to-peer 5G wireless network. The Helium network seeks to have a more efficient operation and address customer needs by upgrading to a more capable blockchain, Solana. The partnership will increase activity on the Solana blockchain while ensuring the Helium network achieves faster transaction speeds, interoperability with other blockchains, and longer uptime.

Similarly, jump crypto plans to team up with Solana Foundation to improve the platform’s stability. The planned partnership will have Jump Crypto, and the Solana Foundation will create a second validator client on the Solana network. The planned changes will ensure further decentralization and improved performance.

Solana Spaces is innovative in the NFT space in conjunction with the Solana Foundation. Recently, the platform released a limited sneaker line in collaboration with Blanksoles, allowing Solana fans to purchase the Solana-themed shoes. As Solana spaces announced, the purchases are accompanied by an NFT.

The Solana platform’s credibility has risen as it gains respect within the crypto space. The co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, is a systems engineer who formerly worked at Qualcomm. The Solana ties with Qualcomm have continued increasing as its co-founder hired ex-colleague Greg Fitzgerald. These ties to Qualcomm are perceived as favorable to the development of the Solana Foundation.

Conclusion

The Solana foundation is increasingly becoming popular as the team continues to make positive strides for the blockchain network. The developments are, therefore, a clear indication of the plans for Solana house. Since partnerships are essential in crypto growth, the Solana foundation has made significant strides toward a brighter future.