logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

What’s cooking in Solana’s house? 4 important developments

Whats cooking in Solana house
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Solana is working on Solana Mobile Stack.
  • Helium 5G peer-to-peer network moving to Solana.
  • Solana spaces ready to sell direct-to-customer (D2C)

The Solana foundation has made headlines following its plans to continue growing the platform. The Solana Foundation has since improved its platform to encourage growth and attract more partnerships. The collaborations have been a significant part of the Solana blockchain‘s growth.

Solana has been one of the best performing layer 1 blockchains that have managed to offer smooth transactions within its network. As a result, several projects have been built on its network to facilitate smooth transactions. Recently, the platform has witnessed several developments expected to take it to the next level. 

New Solana developments

The Solana mobile stack is open-source software that allows native android Web 3 apps to operate on Solana. The Solana mobile stack is a mobile-centric approach to Web 3, a significant switch from the norm, aimed at making Solana optimized and accessible on mobile devices. 

According to Anatoly Yakovenko – the co-founder of Solana, the Solana mobile stack is a groundbreaking step toward the future as it is expected to make private key management on mobile devices efficient. 

Additionally, the Helium 5G network has proposed to migrate its entire network, known as HIP 70, to the Solana platform. The new development significantly boosts the Solana platform and the decentralized peer-to-peer 5G wireless network. The Helium network seeks to have a more efficient operation and address customer needs by upgrading to a more capable blockchain, Solana. The partnership will increase activity on the Solana blockchain while ensuring the Helium network achieves faster transaction speeds, interoperability with other blockchains, and longer uptime. 

Similarly, jump crypto plans to team up with Solana Foundation to improve the platform’s stability. The planned partnership will have Jump Crypto, and the Solana Foundation will create a second validator client on the Solana network. The planned changes will ensure further decentralization and improved performance. 

Solana Spaces is innovative in the NFT space in conjunction with the Solana Foundation. Recently, the platform released a limited sneaker line in collaboration with Blanksoles, allowing Solana fans to purchase the Solana-themed shoes. As Solana spaces announced, the purchases are accompanied by an NFT. 

The Solana platform’s credibility has risen as it gains respect within the crypto space. The co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, is a systems engineer who formerly worked at Qualcomm. The Solana ties with Qualcomm have continued increasing as its co-founder hired ex-colleague Greg Fitzgerald. These ties to Qualcomm are perceived as favorable to the development of the Solana Foundation. 

Conclusion

The Solana foundation is increasingly becoming popular as the team continues to make positive strides for the blockchain network. The developments are, therefore, a clear indication of the plans for Solana house. Since partnerships are essential in crypto growth, the Solana foundation has made significant strides toward a brighter future. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Collins J. Okoth

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Finance Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority, in-depth, and real value to readers.

Related News

Hot Stories

What's cooking in Solana's house? 4 important developments
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
FTX CEO corrects Cointelegraph
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
Top Blockchain Marketing Agencies - The Ultimate List of 2022 
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
FIFA set to launch NFTs for fans on Algorand, here’s everything you need to know
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
What does Ethereum Merge mean for holders?
05 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

FTX CEO corrects Cointelegraph
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
Top Blockchain Marketing Agencies - The Ultimate List of 2022 
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
FIFA set to launch NFTs for fans on Algorand, here’s everything you need to know
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
New Uses for NFTs: Connecting to the Internet
05 September, 2022
2 mins read
PwC Venezuela twitter hacked to host a fake giveaway
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us