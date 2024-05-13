What Will be the Next 1,000x Crypto? 5 Contenders

As the crypto bull market gains steam, traders are looking for the next explosive crypto that could deliver 1,000x gains. There are dozens of new tokens launching every day, so finding the needle in the haystack that could turn a small bet into a life-changing win isn’t easy to find.

That’s why we’ve combed through the crypto market looking for new crypto tokens with the potential to deliver massive gains. Keep reading for 5 top contenders to be the next 1,000x crypto.

Dogeverse

Dogeverse is a multi-chain meme coin launching simultaneously across 6 of the most popular blockchain networks: Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Base, and Binance Smart Chain. This is a big deal since it puts the $DOGEVERSE token in front of a huge potential audience. It also gives Dogeverse instant utility, since token holders will be able to use the token to move value across blockchains seamlessly and with minimal gas fees.

Dogeverse has been on an explosive growth trajectory, selling more than $15 million worth of $DOGEVERSE tokens through its presale in just a few weeks. The presale has a hard cap of $17 million, so it seems almost certain that the token will sell out.

At that point, $DOGEVERSE will land on many decentralized exchanges at the same time, and it’s likely to list on centralized exchanges as well. It could be one of the biggest meme coin launches of the year and is a top contender for delivering 1,000x gains to presale investors.

Visit Dogeverse

WienerAI

WienerAI is an Ethereum meme coin with an adorable and funny wiener dog as its mascot. The dog is part mad scientist, part AI, and it’s helping WienerAI build a community that it’s calling the Sausage Army.

WienerAI is adding utility to its $WAI token with the development of an AI-powered trading bot that it promises will help users front-run MEV bots and find the best opportunities in the crypto market. Users will be able to trade automatically or manually with the bot using WienerAI’s zero-fee swap.

During the WienerAI presale, early investors can get the token at a steep discount and stake their $WAI for 651% APY rewards. The project has raised more than $1.4 million in a very short time, so it has the potential to deliver huge returns once it launches. Don’t wait to buy $WAI since the next price increase is just around the corner.

Visit WienerAI

Sealana

Sealana is another exciting Solana meme coin with huge potential ahead of it. This meme coins builds on the craze for animal-themed tokens by introducing an overweight seal who’s lost himself fishing in the ‘Solana Sea.’ The token pokes gentle fun at meme coin traders and crypto traders, the main audience who is likely to take the $SEAL token and send its price soaring.

$SEAL doesn’t have any utility and doesn’t offer staking rewards, so it’s truly a speculative meme coin. The project has done a great job building hype and growing a community on social media, which will play an important role in pushing up the token price after launch.

Sealana’s presale is on now and has already raised more than $380,000. Traders can buy the token with $SOL either through the presale site or by sending tokens directly to Sealana’s wallet address.

Visit Sealana

CookieCat

CookieCat is a lighthearted Solana meme coin that features a cookie-loving cat. Anyone can start baking cookies with CookieCat in an interactive online game, while $COOKIECAT token holders have a chance to earn token rewards for playing.

CookieCat builds on the momentum for cat-themed meme coins on Solana, following in the footsteps of tokens like Cat in a Dog’s World and PopCat. It’s launching at exactly the right momentum to develop a loyal following and see its price surge.

The $COOKIECAT token went straight to Solana’s Raydium exchange through a fair launch yesterday. It has yet to go viral, which means investors still have a chance to get in on the ground floor before demand spikes. The token has a burned liquidity pool and zero buy or sell taxes, which creates the perfect recipe for a massive pump.

LopeCoin

LopeCoin is an Ethereum-based meme coin that’s turning heads during its ongoing presale. Within days of launching, the project has raised more than $1 million in sales of its $LOPE token. The presale is scheduled to run until June 1, with the token launch coming a few weeks later.

LopeCoin is more than just a meme coin. It plans to develop a play-to-earn crypto game, an NFT marketplace, and a decentralized token swap. The team is also building AI tools including a chatbot, an image generator for creating new NFTs, and a trading advisor.

The $LOPE smart contract has been audited and the team has been KYC verified, increasing confidence in the project. It boasts more than 1,600 investors already and is targeting a $132 million market cap, which would make it one of the largest new meme coins on the market.