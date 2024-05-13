Multichain Meme Coin Dogeverse Raises Over $15M in Viral Presale – Buying Frenzy Peaks in the Final Stage 

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) has emerged as the hottest cryptocurrency of this month.

The multichain meme coin has been rapidly gaining popularity since its presale announcement. It has attracted over $15 million in investments so far.

The Solana integration of Dogeverse, in particular, fuelled the presale momentum.

The final phase of the Dogeverse presale is currently active, sparking a buying frenzy.

What’s Driving the Viral Presale of 2024?

Investors and traders are ploughing millions into the DOGEVERSE presale.

The presale progress has been so rapid that the initial allocation of 200 billion tokens hit its soft cap in a flash. Within days of the website and community launch, the multichain meme coin went viral.

Notably, it showcased resilience even amid broader market downturns.

For example, the Dogeverse Twitter community has more than 16K members now.

Why are investors seizing this new meme coin? What makes it stand apart from the crowd of others?

The most prominent factor behind Dogeverse’s viral ascent is its multichain infrastructure. While there are myriads of meme coins in the market and many that feature a dog theme, Dogecoin successfully distinguishes itself from the noise with this strategy.

Dogeverse will be available on six major blockchains: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

Multichain Translates into More Opportunities

Dogeverse is creating an interconnected universe for meme coin enthusiasts. It seamlessly integrates community engagement, rewards systems, and creativity.

Cosmo the Doge embarks on a journey across Dogeverse with a mission to help meme coin investors access the unique benefits of various blockchains. Dogeverse’s availability on the world’s top six blockchains offers unparalleled flexibility for users. They can access the token on all of these networks.

Cosmo is “hyperjumping” between blockchains, facilitating seamless transactions with minimal fees. The system allows investors to maximise their returns efficiently.

From a speculative perspective, too, Dogeverse emerges as a logical investment choice.

The fact that four of the top five meme coins are dog-themed catalyses the growing excitement around Dogeverse.

Celebrities like Elon Musk, entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and musicians Gene Simmons and Snoop Dogg are dog coin enthusiasts. The dog coin label amplifies the buzz around Dogeverse.

Moreover, Dogeverse’s multichain infrastructure opens doors to crypto trends like Solana meme coins. Solana’s robust digital ecosystem is hot, marked by a substantial total value locked (TVL) and a vast user base.

Viral meme coins such as Dogwifhat, Bonk, MEW, and Slerf surged in popularity in 2024, leveraging their Solana label.

Being present on six prominent networks, Dogeverse aligns itself with leading blockchain-based meme coin trends. It offers a versatile and strategic choice for investors seeking exposure to the latest crypto trends.

The meme coin market is flooded with numerous projects, many of which are replicas of popular ones like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe. This approach helps grab immediate attention, but it doesn’t contribute to the long-term viability of projects.

That also explains why most meme coins have short lifespans. The lack of focus on building a sturdy foundation makes them transient.

Establishing relevance is paramount for sustaining long-term success, however. This principle lies at the heart of Dogeverse’s multichain structure.

$15M Raised – Presale Nears End

The final phase of the Dogeverse presale is now live, giving investors the last opportunity to purchase the token at a discounted fixed price of $0.00031 per unit.

Alongside presale investments, Dogeverse offers staking rewards. The goal of staking is to attract and retain early backers while providing them with passive income opportunities. It reduces early sell-offs and ensures long-term price stability.

Post-presale, market dynamics will determine the token’s price. Judging by the presale momentum, Dogeverse is moving toward a meme coin pump.

Dogeverse Awaits an Explosive Launch

The growing excitement surrounding Cosmo’s cross-chain capabilities hints at a high-energy launch. Both technical proficiency and robust community support will drive the sustainable price action of the token.

The multichain token is set to secure a spot among the top meme coins of the year, driven by its ambitious vision for the market.

BUY DOGEVERSE NOW