Crypto whales who pooled their resources into the Trump family’s token World Liberty Financial (WLFI) have been counting steep losses after it fell 40% from its Monday debut price.

One whale using the wallet 0x432 closed a 3X leveraged long on WLFI at 8:02 AM UTC on Thursday after holding the position for nearly 64 hours.

According to an X post from blockchain data tracker Onchain Lens, that trade resulted in a pre-fee PnL loss of approximately $1.63 million, with fees of around $2,667, bringing net losses to nearly $1.64 million.

This whale has fully closed its $WLFI long position, booked a loss of $1.635M. The moral of the story: never be in FOMO.https://t.co/saazLBTWAp https://t.co/lE7ttGqVED pic.twitter.com/fhX51zLHQH — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) September 4, 2025

Since its launch, WLFI’s price action showed a classic descending triangle pattern before breaking down from its support at $0.20, confirmed by heavy selling volume. The token has since fallen more than 60% from its $0.46 all-time high, with no clear signs of a reversal back to levels above $0.30.

Crypto whale bloodied after investing in Trump tokens

Earlier on September 1, at 4:32 PM, the owner of the wallet executed a long transaction on TRUMP for nearly 21 hours, losing roughly $76,400 before fees and netting about $80,220 in losses. Within the same afternoon, at 3:37 PM, a 5-minute WLFI long followed, costing the trader about $4,720 before fees and a loss of approximately $4,790.

They decided to go bullish on WLFI again at 2:03 PM, which lasted over three hours and incurred pre-fee losses of around $21,380, with net losses near $21,812. A shorter WLFI long at 6:11 AM lost about $3,284 before fees, or about $3,510 after.

According to stats from Hyperdash, their last attempt at making profits from TRUMP came through a short ETH trade at 2:52 AM, wiping out $135 before fees and nearly $311 net loss, and a long position on August 31 at 7:17 PM, which lost about $1,672 before fees and $1,861 net.

WLFI’s public trading began on Monday, when prices went up as high as $0.40 based on pre-market futures activity. But the token quickly fell, with closing prices near $0.24 by late afternoon.

Over the next 24 hours, WLFI tanked by another 12% to roughly $0.246. As of the time of this publication, WLFI traded near $0.182, down more than 20% in the last 24 hours and pushing its all-time low to about $0.174 by Thursday pre-market US sessions.

Cryptopolitan reported yesterday that World Liberty Financial burned 47 million WLFI tokens, valued at over $11 million, by sending them to irretrievable addresses. The platform could have purported to reduce circulating supply and encourage long-term holding, which could raise its price.

However, the burn failed to arrest WLFI’s nosedive, and the token continued falling into the next trading day, nearing its lowest levels despite the supply reduction.

Former kickboxing champion and influencer Andrew Tate placed a long on WLFI via decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. His position was liquidated on Tuesday, resulting in a $67,500 loss. Undeterred, he opened another long soon after and accumulated close to $700,000 in losses across WLFI trades.

Even though investors made huge losses from its fall, WLFI’s listing was mostly positive on paper for the Trump family. Donald Trump reportedly holds 15.75 billion WLFI tokens, valuing his stake at roughly $3.4 billion, constituting the largest component of his wealth.

Combined with holdings controlled by his sons, the family retains just under 25% of WLFI’s total supply of 100 billion tokens, worth an estimated $5 billion at current prices.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.